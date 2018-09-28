DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "PDX Models: The North American Market to 2025 with Analysis on Type, Tumor Type, Application, End-User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America PDX models market is expected to hold the leading market share during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.



Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of rising number of pharmaceutical R&D activities in cancer research, advantages offered by PDX models offer compared with the classic approach, rising need for personalized medicine and increasing support for cancer research activities from government and non-government organization.



The North America PDX models market is segmented based on type into two notable segments; mice models and rat models. In 2018, mice models segment is valued to rule with the highest market share by 2025.



The North America PDX models market is segmented in tumor type categories into six notable segments; respiratory tumor models, urological tumor models, gastrointestinal tumor models, hematological tumor models, gynecological tumor models and others. In 2018, respiratory tumor models segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR.



The North America PDX models market is segmented in application into preclinical drug development and oncology research and biomarker analysis. In 2018, preclinical drug development and oncology research segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.





The North America PDX models market is segmented in end user into contract research organization (CRO), academic and research institutions and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. In 2018, contract research organization (CRO) segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.



Key Players

Crown Bioscience Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

Champion Oncology Inc.

Charles River

Oncodesign

Wuxi AppTec

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Pharmatest Services

Hera Biolabs

EPO Berlin-Buch GmbH

Xentech

Urolead

Creative Animodel

EUROPDX

MI Bioresearch Inc.

Aragen Bioscience

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Overview of North America PDX Models Market

1.4 Currency and Pricing

1.5 Limitation

1.6 Markets Covered



2 Market Segmentation

2.1 Markets Covered

2.2 Geographic Scope

2.3 Years Considered For the Study

2.4 Currency and Pricing

2.5 Research Methodology

2.6 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

2.7 Secondary Sources

2.8 Assumptions



3 Market Overview

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges



4 Executive Summary



5 Premium Insights



6 North America PDX Models Market, by Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Mice Models

6.3 Rat Models



7 North America PDX Models Market, by Tumor Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Gastrointestinal Tumor Models

7.3 Gynecological Tumor Models

7.4 Respiratory Tumor Models

7.5 Urological Tumor Models

7.6 Hematological Tumor Models

7.7 Others



8 North America PDX Models Market, by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Preclinical Drug Development and Oncology Research

8.3 Biomarker Analysis



9 North America PDX Models Market, by End-User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Contract Research Organizations

9.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

9.4 Academic and Research Institutions



10 North America PDX Models Market, by Geography

10.1 North America



11 North America PDX Models Market, Company Landscape

11.1 Company Share Analysis: North America



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Charles River

12.2 Crown Bioscience Inc. (Subsidiary of JSR Corporation)

12.3 Champion Oncology Inc.

12.4 Aragen Bioscience (Subsidiary of GVK Biosciences Private Limited)

12.5 Creative Animodel

12.6 Epo Berlin-Buch GmbH

12.7 EuroPDX

12.8 Hera Biolabs

12.9 Horizon Discovery Group PLC

12.10 Mi Bioresearch Inc.

12.11 Oncodesign

12.12 Pharmatest Services Ltd.

12.13 the Jackson Laboratory

12.14 Urolead

12.15 Wuxi Apptec

12.16 Xentech



