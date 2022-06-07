PDX Rafting Announces Full Day Rafting Adventure

"We're so excited to introduce people to the Lower White Salmon Gorge," said Cascella. "It feels like you're a million miles from civilization, but you can grab dinner 10 minutes away."

This full day option complements PDX Raft's half day option, the Splashes and Smiles trip. All of the company's trips are suitable for ages 8 and up and are accessible for those with or without swimming experience. Cascella says that the White Salmon River is considered a class 3+ river, and is suitable for those who have never been rafting, while still being exciting for those seeking a thrill.

"Our guides know how to tailor the experience to make it enjoyable for all participants," said Cascella. "We've taken ages 8 to 85, and everyone walks away happy."

For more information visit the Portland Rafting Company website at www.pdxraft.com

