Peabody Closes On $565 Million Revolving Credit Facility

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peabody (NYSE: BTU) announced today that it successfully completed an upsizing of its revolving credit facility with additional commitments of $215 million (aggregate facility size of $565 million) and extended the maturity date for $540 million of the facility to 2023 as part of a comprehensive refinancing initiative. Additionally, the credit facility was amended to permit the company's pending PRB/Colorado joint venture with Arch Coal, Inc.

The company's revolving credit facility will bear interest at a rate determined by a pricing grid based on first lien leverage, and the financial covenant is unchanged. The company continues to have $395 million aggregate principal amount outstanding under its term loan facility maturing in March 2025.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) is the leading global pure-play coal company and a member of the Fortune 500, serving power and steel customers in more than 25 countries on six continents. The company offers significant scale, high-quality assets, and diversity in geography and products. Peabody is guided by seven core values: safety, customer focus, leadership, people, excellence, integrity and sustainability.

