Peabody To Announce Results For The Quarter And Year Ended December 31, 2020

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Peabody (NYSE: BTU) will announce results for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2020. A conference call with management is scheduled for 10 a.m. CST on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

The call, replay and other investor data will be available at PeabodyEnergy.com.

Participants may also access the call using the following phone numbers:

U.S. and Canada (888) 312-3049

Australia 1800 849 976

United Kingdom 0808 238 9907

For all other international participants, please contact Peabody Investor Relations at (314) 342-7900 prior to the call to receive your dial-in number.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) is a leading coal producer, serving customers in more than 25 countries on six continents. We provide essential products to fuel baseload electricity for emerging and developed countries and create the steel needed to build foundational infrastructure. Our commitment to sustainability underpins our activities today and helps to shape our strategy for the future. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.

Contact:

Tammy Poole

314.342.7900

