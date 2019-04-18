Peace Of Stage's 'Stardust For Peace' Campaign Honors The Spirit & Activism Of Music's Most Iconic Festival

Peace of Stage is selling Stardust, small glass bottles of sawdust created from the authenticated stage flooring, for $19.69 at www.peaceofstage.com. Each bottle sold will benefit each of five charities with a $3 contribution.

Steve Gold, Peace of Stage co-founder, said, "The festival continues to have a profound impact 50 years later with a message of peace and love as relevant and important now as it has always been." Gold, who discovered the original stage in an upstate New York bungalow colony, explained, "In honoring that spirit, when we decided to sell the small bottles of the stage sawdust, it was important we use some of the proceeds to benefit causes that bridge generations."

Charity representatives expressed their appreciation for Peace of Stage's support of their missions.

Orange Ribbons for Jaime is named in honor of Jaime Guttenberg, a victim of the Parkland High School mass shooting, and dedicated to promoting common sense gun reforms. "Orange Ribbons For Jaime is happy to be a part of the Peace of Stage Stardust for Peace Campaign," said Jaime's father, Fred Guttenberg. www.orangeribbonsforjaime.org

"Just as the Woodstock Music Festival was a symbol for hope and peace, Feed the Children exists to provide hope and resources to those without life's essentials," said Joe Allegro, senior director of corporate partnerships. www.feedthechildren.org

"Since our founding by Harry Chapin, we have mobilized artists and their fans to raise funds, build awareness and spark action," said Noreen Springstead, executive director, WhyHunger. www.whyhunger.org

"In 1969, very few people recognized the suicide risks and emotional health challenges facing students and even less was known about how to protect teens," said Larry Lieberman, board member, The Jed Foundation (JED). www.jedfoundation.org

The fifth beneficiary is the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund in honor of the 58,220 troops who made the ultimate sacrifice. www.vvmf.org

In addition to the Stardust for Peace glass bottles, Peace of Stage is selling Collectibles with pieces of the stage flooring and Peace Pendants made from stage floor remnants. The Stage Frame comes with a four-square-inch piece of stage, and the Stage Cube features a nine-square-inch piece of stage.

For more information, visit www.peaceofstage.com.

SOURCE Peace of Stage

Related Links

http://www.peaceofstage.com

