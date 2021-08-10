Peace Out expands beyond award-winning patches with Repairing Moisturizer

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Repairing Moisturizer, Peace Out Skincare 's latest innovation, is its first moisturizer and among the first specifically designed for acneic and compromised skin. The launch marks the continued expansion of Peace Out's product assortment and the most recent example of its first-to-market skincare, which offers simple solutions for skin's biggest issues.

"Moisturizers have always been a challenge for acne sufferers, because people believe that dry skin means less oil therefore less acne. It's actually the opposite—acneic skin needs moisture too," shares Peace Out Founder and CEO, Enrico Frezza, whose own battles with acne and compromised skin issues inspired the brand. "People are going to be surprised by how effective it is on compromised skin barriers like sensitive or acneic skin which allows all skin types to benefit from this moisturizer."

Peace Out's Repairing Moisturizer is designed to calm and soothe redness, while also boosting your skin barrier and locking in optimal moisture levels. When combined with Peace Out's purifying Blemish Balm cleanser and the powerful Acne Serum, Repairing Moisturizer completes the brand's "threet-ment," a three-step routine perfectly designed to cleanse, treat and repair skin struggling with acne or oily skin with active ingredients that don't irritate your skin.

Peace Out has come a long way from its popular, patent-pending hero product, the Acne Dots, which were released in 2017. More than 35 million dots have been sold worldwide. After that success, the brand then launched other patches targeting skin concerns, such as Wrinkles, Dark Spots, and Puffy Eyes. But last year Frezza and team expanded beyond patches to release the potent Acne Serum, which now boasts a 51% repurchase rate and holds a steady spot as one of the brand's top five best sellers. The Retinol Eye Stick, released in December 2020, became the brand's biggest launch of all time, selling out six times over, proving that Peace Out fans have an appetite for the brand's innovative approach to skincare.

The launch of Repairing Moisturizer continues the brand's mission to serve those with acne as well as other skin concerns by expanding beyond its legacy patch products.

Repairing Moisturizer will be available on PeaceOutSkincare.com and through exclusive partner Sephora on August 10, 2021 retailing at $28 USD.

About Peace Out Skincare

Beauty-technology leader, Peace Out Skincare is committed to creating first-to-market, innovative solutions for everyday skin problems. Launched in 2017, the brand is known for skin care that effectively targets Acne, Pores, Puffy Eyes, Wrinkles, Dark Spots and Dullness so you can live a life unfiltered.

