Peace Starts With Me Goes Virtual

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world renowned Peace Starts with Me Rally is going virtual August 1st, 2020. The rally experience is coming to you online, with all the excitement and grandeur of a stadium show. Join us on August 1st at 6:00 p.m. EST for "Peace Starts with Me Virtual Rally: The Reconciliation of All People".

Peace can't wait! Reconciliation of all people is possible if we love God and look out for one another, especially during these challenging times. Black health matters, and every one of us has the capacity to affect positive change in our community.

Scheduled to appear as the keynote speaker will be Bishop Noel Jones of City of Refuge megachurch in Los Angeles, CA, along with Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump. The event will be hosted by Rev. Demian Dunkley of Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

The August 1st virtual event will feature never-before-seen live performances of Grammy award-winning Gospel star Hezekiah Walker and more big names to come.

Join us for the reconciliation of all people on August 1, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. EST online @peacestartswithme Instagram and Facebook. Join the fastest growing peace movement in the world by registering at peacestartswithme.com .

ATTORNEY BEN CRUMP

Ben Crump is the most recognized civil rights attorney of our time. He most notably is the attorney for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery "Like Thurgood Marshall, who was my personal hero, I take cases that don't just impact one entity, but those that impact all of society," says Crump. A civil rights legend, he is also an activist, writer, TV host, movie producer, and philanthropist.

BISHOP HEZEKIAH WALKER

Bishop Hezekiah Walker has two Grammy Awards, as well as numerous Stellar, Dove, Vision, Soul Train, and Gospel Music Workshop of America (GMWA) Awards. Hezekiah was recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, continuing to uplift the masses from far and wide with inspirational songs that focus on maintaining faith and overcoming life's daunting moments. Hezekiah actively pastors the thriving Love Fellowship Church, which he founded in his native Brooklyn, New York.

BISHOP NOEL JONES

For nearly 40 years, Bishop Noel Jones has challenged us through his messages. A theologian and scholar who has been labeled "eclectic, a maverick, and a preacher's preacher," he is known for thinking outside the box and forcing us to think beyond traditional views of God and spirituality. Never being one to shy away from controversy, his propensity to be transparent has often forced us to confront the trepidations and apprehensions of our own lives. He pastors The City of Refuge megachurch in Los Angeles with a membership of 20,000, and has integrated programs that speak to the needs of people in all walks of life. Bishop Jones can currently be seen on The Word Channel on Sunday evenings.

REV. DEMIAN DUNKLEY

Rev. Demian Dunkley is the President of Family Federation for World Peace and Unification USA and is executive producer of the Peace Starts With Me Virtual Rally. A creative thinker, Rev. Dunkley has committed his life to mainstreaming God. From grassroots efforts in local communities to big stadium shows, Rev. Dunkley has been responsible for activating thousands as one heavenly family.

