Peace Starts with Me: Healing America

Veterans Day November 12, 2018

What:

Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU) USA and the American Clergy Leadership Conference (ACLC) will be co-hosting an event calling to Heal America through music, prayer and inspiration featuring performances by Bishop Hezekiah Walker, Yolanda Adams, and a 5,000 Voice Choir directed by Emmy Award winning producer, A. Curtis Farrow. Inspirational message by Bishop Noel Jones of the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, California and a keynote address by Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon of FFWPU.

Where:

Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

1255 Hempstead Turnpike

Uniondale, New York 11553

When:

Monday, November 12, 2018

Doors Open 2PM

Program 3PM - 6PM

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 19th at www.ticketmaster.com

Please contact Ron Lucas or Nancy Jubb to confirm interest/attendance.

CONTACT:
Ron Lucas
Ron Lucas
Phone: (973) 643-6262 • Fax: (973) 643-6325
rlucas@irvingstreetrep.com

FFWPU
Nancy Jubb
212-997-0057
press@familyfed.org

