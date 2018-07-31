Peace Starts with Me: Healing America
Veterans Day November 12, 2018
|
What:
|
Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU) USA and the American Clergy Leadership Conference (ACLC) will be co-hosting an event calling to Heal America through music, prayer and inspiration featuring performances by Bishop Hezekiah Walker, Yolanda Adams, and a 5,000 Voice Choir directed by Emmy Award winning producer, A. Curtis Farrow. Inspirational message by Bishop Noel Jones of the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, California and a keynote address by Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon of FFWPU.
|
Where:
|
Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
1255 Hempstead Turnpike
Uniondale, New York 11553
|
When:
|
Monday, November 12, 2018
Doors Open 2PM
Program 3PM - 6PM
|
Misc:
|
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 19th at www.ticketmaster.com
Please contact Ron Lucas or Nancy Jubb to confirm interest/attendance.
CONTACT:
IRVING STREET
Ron Lucas
Phone: (973) 643-6262 • Fax: (973) 643-6325
rlucas@irvingstreetrep.com
FFWPU
Nancy Jubb
212-997-0057
press@familyfed.org
SOURCE Family Federation for World Peace and Unification
