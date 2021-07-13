Peace Walk -Stop Gun Violence in our Communities

MIAMI, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affirming Youth Foundation, Inc. (AYF) in partnership with JLB Ministries, the City of Miami, Miami-Dade County, and One Healthy Reason invites the community to join in a July 14th Peace Walk, tomorrow hundreds will gather to participate in a Peace Walk around the Lincoln Field Community located at 2020 NW 63 Street, Miami, 33147, this event seeks to empower the community with education and resources to reduce gun violence and positively affect Social Determinants of Health (SDOH).

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines SDOH as the conditions in the environments where people are born, live, learn, work, play worship and age that affect a wide range of health, functioning, and quality-of-life outcomes and risks. AYF Executive Director, Jonathan Spikes adds "SDOH includes access to healthy foods, safe housing, supportive social networks, education, and exposure to violence; it is known that poverty poses a barrier to these determinants."

Pastor Johnny L. Barber, of JLB Ministries, and leader of the Peace Walk notes, "As mentioned in recent Miami Herald article, A history of broken promises: Miami remains separate and unequal for Black residents, we know why gun violence is so rampant in our community; the disparities in jobs, housing insecurity, and transportation to get to jobs, create the environments in which gun violence flourish."

The public is urged to attend the Peace Walk celebration 11am-1pm on Wednesday July 14th to bring together residents and community organizations that provide services to this important Liberty City community. In an effort to grow, impact and affirm this community there will be prayers, guest speakers, a peace walk around the perimeter of the Lincoln Fields Apartments, and free lunch provided to community residents.

AYF, Inc. recognizes the efforts and extends "special thanks" to the office of Mayor Francis X. Suarez of City of Miami, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, of Miami-Dade County, Miami-Dade County District 3 Commissioner Keon Hardemon and JLB Ministries.

Affirming Youth Foundation, Inc., is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization with the vision to curate safe spaces for youth to address their traumatic experiences and discover their strengths. Our mission is to provide trauma-informed services that meet the educational, emotional, physical, and mental health needs of youth and their families. Through Affirming YOUth's PROJECT ACES, we also aim to serve low-income working families disproportionately at risk for adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), including racial and ethnic minority families in the greater Liberty City community in Miami, FL.

