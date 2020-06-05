Peaceful Protestor Hit by LAPD Vehicle Files Government Claim

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A woman who was participating in a peaceful protest near Pershing Square in Downtown Los Angeles on May 31 was struck by a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) vehicle and hurled over a dozen feet has filed a government claim.

Brooke Fortson is an African American woman who was participating in a peaceful protest along with thousands of other people of all races when their march was set upon by an LAPD vehicle. The vehicle chose to drive directly into the path of the protesters and then lurched forward, striking several individuals including Brooke who was thrown at least a dozen feet and suffered various injuries as a result. After antagonizing the protestors, the LAPD vehicle then quickly and dangerously reverses and drives off again through a crowd of people.

After the incident. Brooke was taken to urgent care for treatment of her cuts, bruises and spinal spasms.

"Tens of thousands of peaceful protestors gathered to have our voices heard and the driver of this LAPD vehicle chose to create chaos where there had been peace," said attorney V. James DeSimone. "At no point did Brooke attempt to harm anyone, and instead the LAPD turned a peaceful march into something dangerous for everyone."

Attorney Jim DeSimone filed a government claim against the City of Los Angeles and the LAPD. The claim alleges the vehicle did not deploy any lights or sirens during the incident. The City now has 30 days to respond, either to accept or reject the claim.

The claim is available here: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177323/200604_COLA_Claim_for_Damges_Form.pdf

Here is a link to a video of the incident: https://youtu.be/5mA4EhcdvQA

