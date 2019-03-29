Peach & Lily Partners With Ulta Beauty To Make K-Beauty Accessible For All

NEW YORK, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering skin-care brand, Peach & Lily , today announced the expansion of its cult-favorite skincare collection from 250 locations to all Ulta Beauty stores nationwide. Peach & Lily initially launched in select locations, but after only six months, Ulta Beauty requested a chain-wide expansion to fulfill the growing consumer demand for the innovative beauty brand's ethically sourced, science-backed products.

"We are thrilled to have launched Peach & Lily at Ulta Beauty as they are right on trend with clean, clinical, cruelty-free and innovative formulas," said Penny Coy, Vice President of Merchandising for Prestige Skincare and Fragrance at Ulta Beauty. "We've seen the brand really resonating with guests and because of this, decided to expand Peach & Lily's distribution from a select 250 doors to almost our full chain of Ulta Beauty stores within just six months."

Launched in 2018 by Alicia Yoon, the brand's "zero compromises" approach has earned it cult-status. Inspired by her own struggles with eczema and her concerns about the toxins in our everyday environment, Yoon spent years developing safe and delightful formulas that deliver big results without any trade-offs.

"Today's customers are not only looking for an Instagrammable 'experience,' but for skincare products that are safely formulated and deliver big results. I developed these products for the conscientious consumer," said Yoon. "Through our partnership with Ulta, we can introduce our unique formulas to an even broader audience and make radiant, healthy skin more attainable for all."

For more information about Peach & Lily, please visit peachandlily.com .

About Peach & Lily

Peach & Lily, the leading innovation-based, direct-to-consumer K-beauty retailer, is credited with introducing the Korean beauty movement to the western world. The retail platform, founded in 2012 by entrepreneur, Harvard Business School graduate and licensed esthetician Alicia Yoon, functions as the largest and most selective portal for Asian beauty, and is famous for its renowned and rigorous curation process. The Peach & Lily Collection, launched in 2018, redefines ethical, toxin-free, science-based beauty practices with proprietary formulas that break the boundaries of beauty innovation.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. Ulta Beauty has grown to become the top national retailer offering the complete beauty experience. Ulta Beauty is recognized for its commitment to personalized service, fun and inviting stores and our industry-leading Ultamate Rewards loyalty program. As of February 2, 2019, Ulta Beauty operates 1,174 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit www.ulta.com .

SOURCE Peach & Lily

Related Links

http://peachandlily.com

