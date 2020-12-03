Peachtree Corners Smart City and The Ray Install USA's First Road Surface Solar Panels on Autonomous Vehicle Lane

"As further reinforcement of Peachtree Corners' leadership in introducing and developing the latest technologies in a real-world environment, we're excited to have been working with The Ray to install the country's first road surface solar panels manufactured by Wattway, within our one-of-a-kind autonomous vehicle lane," said Brandon Branham, chief technology officer and assistant city manager of Peachtree Corners. "While this new form of 100-percent green, renewable energy will begin with supplying power to an EV charging station, our vision is to begin to power more existing infrastructure across the city, off-grid. We look forward to installing more panels throughout, which may include sidewalks, bike lanes and many more surfaces."

"We are thrilled to be installing a solar road for the first time in an American city," said Harriet Anderson Langford, founder and president of The Ray. "Our entire organization, with the help of key corporate partners, is dedicated to advancing the future of transportation infrastructure around the world. We have had lots of success using roadways, as well as unused interstate right-of-way, to generate massive amounts of electricity for EVs. Proving this technology in an environment like Peachtree Corners helps us further demonstrate its effectiveness while moving us toward implementation on a larger scale."

The Ray was a 2018 Finalist for the Fast Company "World Changing Ideas Award," and was featured on The Weather Channel as one of "Ten Best Ways to Save the Planet!"

For more information or to schedule a briefing with city leaders, contact

[email protected] .

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

Situated alongside the Chattahoochee River and at the southwest corner of Gwinnett County in the metro Atlanta area, Peachtree Corners, Georgia is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 40,000 residents and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premiere smart city – powered by real-world connected infrastructure – Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first fleet of teleoperated e-scooters deployed, a fully autonomous shuttle utilized by actual residents, a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its people, and the world. For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov .

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled autonomous vehicle and smart city living laboratory located in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The centerpiece of the lab is a 1.5-mile test and demo track which provides a real-world environment to explore emerging technologies. Additional infrastructure includes a network operations center, smart poles, DSRC units, dedicated fiber and a 25,000 square foot tech incubator. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com .

About The Ray

The Ray is a proving ground for the evolving ideas and technologies that will transform the transportation infrastructure of the future with the mission to build a zero carbon, zero waste, zero death highway system. It begins with the 18-mile stretch of interstate named in memory of Ray C. Anderson (1934-2011), a Georgia native who became a captain of industry and was recognized as a leader in green business when he challenged his company, Interface, Inc., to pursue zero environmental footprint. Chaired by Ray's daughter Harriet Langford, The Ray is an epiphany of the Ray C. Anderson Foundation. Learn more at www.TheRay.org.

SOURCE Peachtree Corners