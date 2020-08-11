Peacock To Become Exclusive Live Streaming Home Of "PFT Live With Mike Florio"

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peacock today announced that PFT Live with Mike Florio will live stream exclusively on Peacock beginning August 24. Mike Florio and Chris Simms, along with regular guests Peter King and Rodney Harrison, will continue to keep fans current on the NFL each weekday from 7:00–9:00 a.m. ET.

PFT Live is known for delivering inside information and comprehensive analysis from an independent perspective. The show covers all the latest news around the league, breaks down reports and rumors and features interviews with players, coaches and executives.

"The good news is PFT Live will be on Peacock. The better news is that you'll be able to watch PFT Live for free. The best news is you're guaranteed to get your money's worth," said Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk creator and host.

All content from PFT Live with Mike Florio will be available on demand in addition to streaming live. Also, highlights from the show will be featured in the service's Trending section, a hub for short-form content, on a daily basis, and will include sports highlights, pop culture updates, and shorter interview and news segments. The show will be simulcast on SiriusXM (Channel 211), available on the TuneIn app and re-aired on NBCSN from 9:00–11:00 a.m. ET.

"Mike is one of the most influential journalists covering the NFL over the last 20 years," said Rick Cordella, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer for Peacock. "His smart, irreverent takes on all things football have made him must read and watch for NFL insiders and NFL fans alike. We're incredibly thrilled to have PFT Live join Peacock's growing sports-talk programming."

Upcoming live sports on Peacock includes coverage of the U.S. Open Championship and Women's Open Championship, an NFL Wild Card Playoff Game, and select events from the upcoming Tokyo and Beijing Olympics. Fans can also watch on-demand replays of events like the Triple Crown horse races, daily highlights from NBC Sports, and hundreds of hours of sports series, documentaries and films, such as Tiger Woods: Chasing History; 1968; I Am Ali; Dream Team; Being Evel; Feherty; Willie; and Peacock Originals Lost Speedways and In Deep with Ryan Lochte.

Fans can sign up for Peacock for free at peacocktv.com. Peacock is currently available on Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices, including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft's Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; and VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs. Comcast's eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.

