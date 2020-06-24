Peacock To Launch Nationally On VIZIO SmartCast® And LG Smart TVs On July 15

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming service, today announced it will be available on VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs and LG Smart TVs when it launches on July 15, 2020. At that time, Peacock will offer a free tier featuring more than 7,500 hours of movies, shows, and timely live and on-demand programming across news, sports, reality and late night. Peacock Premium will also be available for $4.99 per month and features more than 15,000 hours of content. Viewers may also upgrade Peacock Premium to ad-free for an additional $5.00 per month.

"We want to provide fans of Peacock's vast programming a choice of how and where they consume our content when we launch nationally next month, said Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. "VIZIO and LG are great partners that will help provide these fans the viewing experience they've come to expect from us at NBCUniversal."

When Peacock launches nationally in July, VIZIO SmartCast™ TV and LG Smart TV owners will be able to enjoy access to Peacock's extensive library of beloved films, iconic television series, variety of short-form content, and original series. Easily accessed through the LG Smart TVs Home Launcher or the built-in application on the VIZIO SmartCast™ Home screen, the Peacock app provides customers with the opportunity to directly sign up for Peacock Free, or upgrade to Peacock Premium.

"With increasing consumption on smart TVs, we are happy to make it easy for Peacock customers with VIZIO and LG smart televisions to stream all our content," said Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Peacock. "We offer Peacock as free to our distribution partners because we want people everywhere to enjoy Peacock where and when they want it."

Peacock recently announced original programming available at launch including Brave New World, The Capture, Intelligence and Lost Speedways; sports documentary In Deep with Ryan Lochte; and the entire full-length film Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. In addition, customers will enjoy current season programming from NBC and Telemundo, access to hundreds of blockbuster movies like Jurassic Park, Do the Right Thing, and Shrek; and iconic shows including comedies Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, King of Queens, Everybody Loves Raymond, Two and a Half Men, Frasier, George Lopez, Psych, Monk and Cheers; dramas Law & Order: SVU, Downton Abbey, Yellowstone, Friday Night Lights, House, Battlestar Galactica, Parenthood, Heroes, and kids programing including Curious George, DreamWorks Where's Waldo? and Cleopatra in Space.

Peacock customers will also enjoy daily programming highlights from TODAY, NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, Noticias Telemundo, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, E! News and Access Hollywood, and dozens of streaming channels including clip-based channels like the best Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers comedy sketches, the best sketches from the SNL Vault, plus news channels from NBC News Now and Sky News, and genre channels like True Crime, Reality Check-In and 80s Mix Tape.

In April, Peacock's early preview rolled out to Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex customers at no additional cost. Peacock will also be bundled and included at no additional cost for eligible Cox Contour customers for national launch in July.

About Peacock:

Peacock is NBCUniversal's new streaming service, launching in 2020. Peacock will deliver a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, including two of the most-watched streaming series, The Office and Parks and Recreation, plus critically-acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood's biggest studios. In addition, Peacock will tap into NBCUniversal's unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

