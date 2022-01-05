PEACOCK TO LIVE STREAM ALL NBCUNIVERSAL COVERAGE OF THE 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS

Peacock will present live streaming coverage of every event of the Winter Olympics —inclusive of all events airing on broadcast and cable television—providing fans with a comprehensive Olympics destination for all live action and catch-up on-demand viewing. In addition to live competition streams across all 15 sports, premium tier customers will also enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC's nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion , exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more.

"As the streaming destination of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Peacock will offer the ultimate fan experience all in one place," said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock. "From every live event and gold medal moment to exclusive daily shows, channels and original documentaries, viewers will be able to easily catch-up and keep up on all the action throughout the Games with our comprehensive Olympics hub on Peacock."

The Opening Ceremony takes place on Friday, Feb. 4, with competition coverage beginning two days prior on Wednesday, Feb. 2, and NBC's first primetime show taking place Thursday, Feb. 3. The Games conclude on Sunday, Feb. 20, with the Closing Ceremony. Peacock will stream everything.

"We are excited to offer NBC Olympics' storytelling and complete streaming coverage of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Peacock," said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer, NBC Olympics & Paralympics. "This approach provides the American audience with a dynamic, easy-to-use Olympic viewing hub where not a single moment, live or on-demand, will be missed."

More details about NBCUniversal's television coverage of the Games, including full daily schedules of live events and replay availability, as well as Peacock exclusive daily studio programming details will be announced soon.

Team USA is expected to feature many top medal contenders, including three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White (snowboarding), 2018 Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim (snowboarding), two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin (alpine skiing), three-time world champion Nathan Chen (figure skating), and 2018 Olympian Erin Jackson (speed skating). The reigning Olympic champion U.S. women's ice hockey team are gold medal contenders and other U.S. team sports, such as curling, are expected to challenge for medals as well.

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft's Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; Samsung Smart TVs; VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs; LG Smart TVs; Comcast's entertainment platforms including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV; and Cox's Contour and Contour Stream Player devices. To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up visit PeacockTV.com.

SOURCE Peacock