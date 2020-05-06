Peacock Will Be Available Across Apple Devices At Launch In July

NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming service, today announced it will be available on Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, when it launches nationally on July 15, 2020. At that time, Peacock will offer a free tier featuring more than 7,500 hours of movies, shows, and timely live and on-demand programming across news, sports, reality and late night. Peacock Premium will also be available for $4.99 per month and features more than 15,000 hours of content . Viewers may also upgrade Peacock Premium to ad-free for an additional $5.00 per month.

When it launches in July, Peacock will be fully integrated with the Apple TV app, so customers can enjoy a seamless watching experience across Apple devices and find Peacock content in the Watch Now section, add shows, movies and live sports to Up Next to ensure they never miss a thing, and use Siri to easily search for Peacock content. Customers will be able to sign up for Peacock Free or upgrade to Peacock Premium directly within the Peacock app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Apple TV using in-app purchase.

"Our priority is to bring Peacock's unrivaled collection of content to people across major distributors and device platforms," said Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. "We look forward to bringing Peacock to Apple customers when we launch around the U.S. in July, capitalizing on Apple's incredible reach and connecting with millions of viewers across their devices."

In addition to current season programming from NBC and Telemundo, Peacock customers will enjoy access to hundreds of blockbuster movies like the Jurassic Park franchise, E.T., Meet the Parents, and Shrek; and iconic shows including comedies Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, King of Queens, Everybody Loves Raymond, Two and a Half Men, Frasier, George Lopez, and Cheers; dramas Law & Order: SVU, Downton Abbey, Yellowstone, Friday Night Lights, House, Battlestar Galactica, Psych, Parenthood, Monk, Heroes, kids programing including Curious George, Where's Waldo? and Cleopatra in Space and Peacock original movies and shows (titles available at premiere yet to be announced).

"Across NBCUniversal, millions of fans are consuming our content on Apple devices every day and we are thrilled to be introducing Peacock to those audiences," said Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Peacock. "Apple will be a key launch platform for Peacock."

The Peacock app will also feature daily programming highlights from TODAY, NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, Noticias Telemundo, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, E! News and Access Hollywood, and 75 streaming channels, including clip-based channels like the best Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers comedy sketches, the best sketches from the SNL Vault, plus news channels from NBC News Now and Sky News, and genre channels like True Crime, Reality Check-In and 80s Mix Tape.

Last month, Peacock's early preview rolled out to eligible Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex customers at no additional cost. Peacock will also be bundled and included at no additional cost for eligible Cox Contour customers later this year. For more information, visit http://www.peacocktv.com .

Peacock http://www.peacocktv.com is NBCUniversal's new streaming service, launching in 2020. Peacock will deliver a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, including two of the most-watched streaming series, The Office and Parks and Recreation, plus critically-acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood's biggest studios. In addition, Peacock will tap into NBCUniversal's unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

