Peak 10 Skin Celebrates 5th Anniversary and Announces New Products

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We're hearing it everywhere: "Clean Skincare" and "Clean Beauty." These buzzwords refer to safe, non-toxic products with transparent labeling of ingredients.

PEAK 10 SKIN™ is celebrating 5 years of "clean" as more than a buzzword, with 5 new products and a special on QVC.com.

Founded in April 2016 by highly respected skincare executive and brand developer, Connie Elder, Peak 10 Skin has always been about pure, clean, effective products. The line contains no parabens, no gluten, and is animal cruelty free with no artificial added fragrances in any facial products. Ingredient lists are short and understandable. With two decades of experience in the medical field, Connie learned those essentials that contribute to overall health. Positions with international skincare companies taught her the importance of using undiluted, active ingredients to create effective products.

Living in the high country of Breckenridge, Connie recognized the need for new formulas that treat daily issues of dry skin, maturing skin, acne and extreme climates. PEAK 10 SKIN is a professional spa skin care brand with products that elevate skin health and hydration to new heights with pure, clean, safe, active ingredients.

PEAK 10 SKIN products contain high levels of active ingredients undiluted with lots of fillers. The line contains a higher percentage of proven ingredients like peptides, hyaluronic acid and other active ingredients with choices and solutions for every age, environment, skin condition, desired result and personal daily commitment to skin care.



PEAK 10 SKIN products are manufactured in the USA, in an ISO 22716 certified, cGMP compliant, FDA registered factory, under the highest quality standards. They are never tested on animals, contain no parabens and are gluten free.

In just 5 years, PEAK 10 SKIN has grown to more than 40 items, offering a complete line for face and body. Products are sold and used at spas in several US states and in the Grand Cayman Islands.

And the really good news? Peak 10 Skin is available direct to consumers on the company website, through AMAZON, QVC.com, and select boutiques.

Even during the pandemic, customers enjoyed spa-quality products at home when visiting the spa wasn't possible. Additionally, the company launched five new products:

For Face:

NuGLO .5% retinol pm cream

NuNESS peptide eye serum

NuBOOST HA & Squalane serum

CBD Facial Serum: bCALM hemp CBD serum (boost + calm)

For Body:

Whipped Luxury Body Butter

PEAK 10 SKIN continually adds new quality products to satisfy consumer and esthetician needs. Concurrent with the company's 5th anniversary celebration, a special is running through April on QVC. Peak 10's SAVE MY SOLE foot rescue cream, normally $28 on QVC.com, is part of the network's Friends & Family Month DEALS as a BEAUTY IQ STEAL at just $19.60. SAVE MY SOLE has a 5-star rating on QVC.com.

