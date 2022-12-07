Peak Medevac Welcomes Nicole Hall as Its VP of Global Business Development

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Medevac International, a global air ambulance and provider of advanced air ambulance services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicole Hall as its new VP of Global Business Development.

Nicole Hall Peak Medevac International

Nicole's addition to the Peak Medevac team brings considerable expertise in working with International Travel Insurance, Domestic Health Insurance and IPMI programs. With 28+ years of expertise in claims management, cost containment, customer success, and sales, Nicole will drive the global business development strategy for Peak Medevac with an emphasis on 'customers first' approach.

Serving 20 years as a Senior Executive for a large global insurer managing network solutions, partner relations, and business development, Nicole understands and is committed to our clients' needs and values, ensuring accountability in delivering on our promises. In her new role, Nicole is set to work closely with Peak Medevac's CEO, Geno Haggan, to develop a robust strategy for building upon and fostering new partnerships and alliances.

"It is very exciting to join Peak Medevac at this point in its expansion," stated Nicole. "Working for Peak Medevac International, I am eager to support the execution of our growth strategy in a competitive and competent industry, bringing the perspective of our clients' needs and raising the bar in becoming the premier global Air Ambulance provider."

"As Peak Medevac continues to grow and expand its global footprint, we want to create a world-class provider of air ambulance services, delivering the best prices and superior customer experience for our clients," said Geno Haggan, CEO at Peak Medevac. "We are thrilled to have Nicole oversee this drive which will broaden our offering to our strategically-chosen partners."

About Peak Medevac

Peak Medevac International provides critical care air medical transport anywhere in the world. With a compassionate team of highly trained medical air transport experts, Peak Medevac offers domestic and international air ambulance service as well as global medical repatriation.

For more information, please visit http://www.peakmedevac.com.

PR Contact:

Michele Fuentes

[email protected]

720-649-0700

www.peakmedevac.com

SOURCE Peak Medevac International