Peak Rock Capital Affiliate Completes Acquisition Of Halo Foods Ltd.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital ("Peak Rock"), a leading middle-market private investment firm, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Halo Foods Ltd. ("Halo" or the "Company") in partnership with the management team of Halo.



Headquartered in Newport, Wales (UK), Halo is a leading manufacturer of healthy bars and snacks, with an extensive portfolio that includes cereal bars, fruit and nut bars, gluten-free, high protein and nutritionally controlled bars, including the rapidly growing "Skinny" brand. It has a diverse customer base including national retailers and established international brands. Halo has built an outstanding reputation for providing excellent customer service and exceptional product quality with a focus on the better-for-you segment.

Alex Dabbous, Managing Director of Peak Rock Capital Europe, said, "Halo represents an exciting opportunity for us to invest in a leading provider within the growing European snacking space. We are excited to partner with the Company's talented management team to grow this platform through opportunities such as expanded distribution, product innovation, investments in the Company's operational capabilities and add-on acquisitions."

"The management team of Halo has worked tirelessly to build the Company into an industry-leading provider, serving retailers and brands. We believe our partnership with Peak Rock will help Halo to accelerate its strong growth trajectory by drawing on their extensive experience in food and beverage and by continuing to invest in our people and capabilities," said John Tague, Chief Executive Officer of Halo.

Anthony DiSimone, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Rock Capital, added, "This transaction is another example of Peak Rock's deep experience in the food and beverage segment. We will continue to seek additional platform investments within the industry across Europe and North America, as well as add-on acquisitions that we believe could benefit from our ability to drive rapid growth and improve performance."

The acquisition of Halo Foods Ltd represents Peak Rock's eleventh investment in the food and beverage industry in recent years.

ABOUT HALO FOODS LTD.

Halo Foods Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of healthy bars and snacks. Based in Newport, Wales, the Company manufactures fruit and nut, cereal, gluten-free, nougat, high-protein and nutritionally controlled bars for a diverse, blue-chip customer base that includes leading retailers and international snack brands. For further information, please visit www.halofoods.co.uk.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and profit improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform focuses on providing bespoke financing solutions and making investments in secondary loans for corporate debt and commercial real estate. Peak Rock's principals have deep expertise in complex situations and cross–border transactions, with the ability to provide tailored capital solutions and close transactions quickly where speed and certainty are priorities. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

