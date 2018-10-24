Peak Rock Capital Portfolio Company, Lew's, Acquires Southern Plastics

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lew's Holdings Corporation ("Lew's"), a rapidly growing supplier of fishing and hunting products with industry leading brands, including Lew's, Strike King, and Hunters Specialties, announced today that it has acquired Southern Plastics Company, Inc. ("Southern Plastics"), a leading manufacturer of soft plastic fishing lures.

Southern Plastics is a leading manufacturer of soft plastic lures utilizing a unique variety of scents, additives, and colors supported by industry leading operational capabilities. Southern Plastics has manufactured soft plastics for Strike King for over twenty years. Based in Eufaula, Alabama, Southern Plastics benefits from an exceptional team of managers and employees.

Peter Leibman, Managing Director of Peak Rock Capital, said, "We are excited about the opportunity to partner with one of the industry's best-known manufacturers as Lew's continues to grow organically and through strategic acquisitions. The addition of Southern Plastics enhances our presence in the fast-growing soft plastic lures category. Strike King and Southern Plastics are highly complementary, and we're excited to utilize the capabilities of Southern Plastics to support the continued strong growth of Strike King."

Ken Eubanks, CEO of Lew's commented, "Southern Plastics shares with Lew's a dedication to providing industry leading products and service levels to our business partners. I am excited to support Southern Plastics in continuing the tradition of exceptional service to our business partners and consumers. Terry Spence and Lisa Hagler, along with their dedicated employees, have done a tremendous job driving growth at Southern Plastics, and we are excited that they will remain involved with the company going forward."

ABOUT SOUTHERN PLASTICS

Based in Eufaula, Alabama, Southern Plastics is a leading manufacturer of soft plastic fishing lures. The company supplies soft baits utilizing a variety of scents, additives, and color schemes resulting in industry leading quality products.

ABOUT LEW'S HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Lew's Holdings Corporation is a Springfield, Missouri based outdoor consumer products company with a portfolio of brands, including Lew's, Strike King, Hunters Specialties, and Buck Bomb. The company supplies branded fishing and hunting gear and accessories through the mass market, sporting goods, and specialty outdoor channels.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle‐market private equity firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock focuses on investing in opportunities where it can support senior management in driving rapid growth and profit improvement through operational and strategic change. Peak Rock's principals have deep expertise in complex situations and cross‐border transactions, with the ability to provide tailored capital solutions and close transactions quickly where speed and certainty are priorities. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

