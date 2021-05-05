Peakstone Advises on Recapitalization of Kirkpatrick Dental Group (Multi-Location DSO Operator)

CHICAGO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peakstone served as exclusive financial advisor to Kirkpatrick Dental Group (KDG, or the Company) in connection with Healy Capital Partners' and Hunter Street Partners' investment in the Company.

Founded in 2007 by Dr. Jason Kirkpatrick, Kirkpatrick Dental Group is a growing multi-location dental service organization (DSO) located in the Southeast United States. KDG's partnership with Healy Capital and Hunter Street allows the Company to further expand its footprint while simultaneously providing practicing dentists with liquidity and the opportunity to join a robust operating platform.



"We are excited by the partnership with Healy Capital and Hunter Street, which will allow KDG to realize its vision of growth in the southeast and beyond. Mike Healy's track record with physician practices speaks for itself and I look forward to working with him closely," said Dr. Jason Kirkpatrick.



"Peakstone's commitment to not only find a partner, but the right partner, and to commit the resources and expertise to do so in a challenging market was critical to completing this transaction," said Dr. Kirkpatrick.



Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For additional information please contact:





Jeff Milkie, Managing Director, 972-653-2944, [email protected]

Christian Colucci, Managing Director, 312-346-7349, [email protected]

Alex Fridman, Managing Partner, 312-346-7303, [email protected]

About Peakstone



Peakstone is a leading investment bank that specializes in mergers and acquisitions, advisory, and capital raising for middle market clients. Our team is comprised of senior investment banking professionals who have decades of experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars. For additional information, visit www.peakstone.com. To receive investment and proprietary acquisition opportunities, please register at www.peakzone.com .

SOURCE Peakstone

Related Links

http://www.peakstone.com

