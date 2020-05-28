Pear Deck Accelerates Innovation to Transform Remote Learning Worldwide

A survey conducted by Pear Deck of 600 educators revealed that less than half of respondents were using edtech more than one to two times a week before the quick transition to remote learning. Only 13.3% of those survey respondents said that their remote instruction is mostly synchronous, which means that teachers transitioning to remote teaching had to find ways to flip instruction to enable students to work primarily on their own.

Since February when Pear Deck first began onboarding educators impacted by school closures in Taiwan and Hong Kong, the company has rapidly built new infrastructure and support resources necessary to keep up with the influx of new users. Since then, Pear Deck has added access for more than 100,000 educators and 2.5 million users in remote classrooms around the world.

"Educators around the world need effective remote classroom tools," said Pear Deck CEO and co-founder Riley Eynon-Lynch. "We heard directly from educators what they needed most and focused efforts to design and launch three product enhancements to meet those needs."

The new remote-learning product enhancements within Pear Deck are:



A one-click pathway to present any Pear Deck as an asynchronous Student-Paced lesson.

Add Audio, a feature that allows educators using Pear Deck for Google Slides to record or upload audio files to each slide. Students listen to the clip on their own device, enhancing accessibility and providing teachers an additional method to provide instruction or social-emotional support.

Teacher Feedback (beta), a mechanism for teachers to give individual students clear, timely, and specific feedback right within a Pear Deck lesson.

In addition to the remote learning survey, Pear Deck conducted an efficacy survey of more than 1,000 Pear Deck users, and found that over 91% of teachers consider Pear Deck to be an effective and essential tool for remote teaching.

"We may not know what the future of education looks like, but our commitment to partnering with schools to help teachers deliver powerful learning moments will not waver. Our team will continue to innovate and respond to emerging needs," said Eynon-Lynch.

To find all of Pear Deck's remote learning resources, visit www.peardeck.com/remote-learning .

About Pear Deck™

Pear Deck was founded by educators on a mission to help teachers create powerful learning moments for every student, every day. Pear Deck's student engagement platform is used by 1 out of 3 schools in the United States to foster connections with learners of every age and ability. Backed by investors focused on solving major global problems in education, Pear Deck designs technology that is inclusive, accessible, and promotes equitable engagement in the classroom. To learn more about Pear Deck, visit www.peardeck.com .

