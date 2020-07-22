Pear Deck Awarded Research-Based Design Certification from Digital Promise

To earn this recognition, Pear Deck submitted evidence to Digital Promise confirming a link between research on how students learn and the product's design. Digital Promise believes research-based products are ones that are most likely to support the full diversity of learners because their design is based on valid, empirical research about how people learn.

"School leaders and teachers need effective edtech tools that enhance learning and engagement now more than ever," says Michal Eynon-Lynch, Pear Deck Co-Founder and Chief Educator. "We're proud to earn this certification as it reaffirms the proactive work that we've done to design Pear Deck in a way that supports proven instructional strategies."

Pear Deck was founded in 2014 by educators on a mission to transform classroom technology into effective tools to foster learning and connection. Since the beginning of the year, the company has rapidly built new product features, infrastructure, and resources to support a growing number of classrooms around the world in their transition to remote learning.

"Schools and families want to know which edtech products can actually help students learn," said Karen Cator, president and CEO of Digital Promise.

The Research-Based Design product certification uses a competency-based learning framework, developed in consultation with Digital Promise's Learner Variability Project advisory board, expert researchers in the Learning Sciences field, and dozens of educators across the United States. Further detail can be found in Digital Promise's new report, " Designing Edtech that Matters for Learning: Research-Based Design Product Certifications ."

To learn more about the learning science behind Pear Deck, visit www.peardeck.com/efficacy .

About Pear Deck™

Pear Deck was founded by educators on a mission to help teachers create powerful learning moments for every student, every day. Pear Deck's student engagement platform is used by 1 out of 3 schools in the United States to foster connections with learners of every age and ability. Backed by investors focused on solving major global problems in education, Pear Deck designs technology that is inclusive, accessible, and promotes equitable engagement in the classroom. To learn more about Pear Deck, visit www.peardeck.com .

About Digital Promise

Digital Promise is a nonprofit organization that builds powerful networks and takes on grand challenges by working at the intersection of researchers, entrepreneurs, and educators. Our vision is that all people, at every stage of their lives, have access to learning experiences that help them acquire the knowledge and skills they need to thrive and continuously learn in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit the Digital Promise website and follow @digitalpromise for updates.

SOURCE Pear Deck

Related Links

www.peardeck.com

