Pearce & Associates announces second auction of Alabama Power-owned real estate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tracts of land throughout Alabama are being offered in an online auction ending October 3, with Pearce & Associates marketing the properties and conducting the auction.

The auction includes properties currently owned by Alabama Power in Jefferson, Montgomery, Mobile, Hale, Calhoun, Talladega, Barbour and Etowah counties.

"We have tracts ranging from small residential lots to others that are up to 6.5 acres in size. Tax appraisals on the land range from $2,900 to $330,000 in value," said Chip Pearce, president of the auction company.

"All of these parcels are selling free and clear, with no liens. Of course, we encourage prospective buyers to research each tract prior to bidding. Individuals may view each property's details, including location, Parcel ID#, aerial photos and county tax appraisals at AuctionByPearce.com or BidAPC.com. This is an ideal opportunity for adjacent property owners or the entry level real estate investor," said Pearce.

All tracts are selling absolute, with no minimum or reserve bid. Bids start at $1 per lot, and online bidding ends at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3.

Those seeking additional details may call Pearce & Associates at 205-664-4300.

Pearce & Associates, based in Alabaster, Alabama, conducts regular auctions for the U.S. Bankruptcy Courts, SPIRE and KBR International Construction Company, as well as many government agencies. They are members of MarkNet Alliance, a national auction organization with 60 affiliate members nationwide. MarkNet conducts more than 8,000 auctions annually, with proceeds exceeding $1 billion in gross sales.

Carl Carter, 205-823-3273

