Pearl Certification and Business Development Resources (BDR) -- Equipping the Best of the Best in the HVAC Industry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Certification, a national firm that provides third-party certification of high-performing homes, today announces it has become a trusted partner of Secure Advantage, Inc. (SAI), Business Development Resources (BDR) preferred vendor group.

BDR is a premier provider of business training and coaching services to HVAC, Plumbing, and Locksmith contractors. BDR empowers their contractor clients with industry experience and information, giving them the knowledge and skills to drive profit and growth in their business and become the best of the best in their respective trade.

Pearl only accepts the top five percent of all U.S. HVAC contractors into its elite Network - contractors like BDR clients, who take pride in doing a job right the first time, in staying ahead of the market, and in truly serving their homeowner customers.

"Now, more than ever, it's important for homeowners to be able to identify high-quality contractors," said Pearl President Robin LeBaron. "The Pearl-BDR partnership will enable some of the best contractors in the U.S. to market themselves more effectively to homeowners who value quality products and work."

Pearl's extensive relationships with real estate professionals will help qualified BDR contractors more effectively market their investments in quality installation and high-performance systems to homeowners and home buyers.

"BDR clients continually strive to exceed industry standards in customer service and installation quality," said BDR President Bruce Wiseman. "Pearl Certification fits perfectly with our core values, allowing contractors to offer a 3rd party verification that truly communicates the value of their high-quality installations to homeowners."

Together, Pearl and BDR are equipping the best of the best contractors, giving homeowners the tools to improve their homes' health, comfort, efficiency, resilience — and value.

About Pearl Certification

Pearl Certification is a national firm that qualifies an elite network of professionals and certifies high-performing homes — homes with efficient heating and cooling equipment, solar, smart home devices, resilient features, and much more. Pearl's Certification Reports drive demand for these features by making them visible at time of sale — enabling home sellers to capture the value of their investments and buyers to find the homes they want. Learn more at www.pearlcertification.com .

About BDR

BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com .

SOURCE Pearl Certification