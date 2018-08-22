Pearl Jam Mitigates 2018 Tour Carbon Emissions with ClimeCo

This Alaska-based offset project is the first of its kind in the region and supports conservation work on Afognak Island which is home to a coastal temperate rainforest with old-growth trees that are between 180 and 250 years old, plus a regrowth of new trees from the past 30 years. Together, these new and old forests create the potential for absorbing millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

The project will help to protect this area from logging and other potentially destructive practices on the land to preserve its ecological value and nature. It also preserves the habitat for many important animal species, including Roosevelt elk, the Kodiak brown bear, red fox, river otter, weasels, five species of Pacific salmon and the bald eagle.

"As a band, it's important for us to be accountable for the pollution we create. Since 2004, we've invested in projects around the world to mitigate the CO2 emissions caused by our tours. This investment is for a verified offset project intended to protect and manage the forests on Afognak, and keep Alaska wild," said Stone Gossard, Pearl Jam's lead guitarist who manages the band's carbon mitigation projects.

The project on Afognak Island has gone through the rigorous assessment process of the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) , the world's leading voluntary carbon accounting framework, managed by the non-profit organization Verra. Through this process, independent experts use the VCS to verify the environmental integrity of the emissions reductions and removals that the project has generated.

Pearl Jam has calculated and offset their tour-related carbon dioxide emissions since 2003. You can view the band's carbon mitigation history on their website.

ClimeCo is a leader in the management and development of environmental commodities. They maintain a diverse portfolio of offsets to meet their customers' volume, project and geographical diversification criteria. ClimeCo is proud to support this great Alaskan forestry project and offer forestry offsets to their customers.

www.climeco.com

SOURCE ClimeCo

Related Links

http://www.climeco.com

