Pearl Meyer Acquires Yaffe & Company

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive compensation consultancy Pearl Meyer announced today that the firm has acquired Yaffe & Company, which provides executive compensation, leadership development, governance, physician advisory, and faculty compensation services to the not-for-profit market, specifically for healthcare systems and higher education institutions as well as other types of tax-exempt organizations.

"We are excited to have Alexander Yaffe and his team join Pearl Meyer," said David Swinford, president and CEO of Pearl Meyer. "Their consulting philosophy aligns with our approach that emphasizes the importance of linking business and leadership strategy to executive compensation which can help organizations achieve their long-term goals. Their experience deepens our existing commitment to serving the needs of clients in healthcare and higher education. We look forward to working together to expand our client base and offer additional services to the not-for-profit sector."

Yaffe & Company was founded in 1976 by Rian M. Yaffe who created a nationally recognized firm known for its expertise in executive compensation consulting. His son Alexander joined the firm in 2001 and in his role as president and CEO expanded the company's services to include leadership development, governance advisory, physician enterprise solutions, and faculty compensation design.

Alexander now joins Pearl Meyer as a managing director. He has over 20 years of experience working with not-for-profit boards providing consulting services that include executive compensation, executive performance evaluation, retirement plan design, leadership development, and succession planning. In addition, he works with hospitals and integrated healthcare systems to develop comprehensive physician compensation and governance practices.

"Pearl Meyer's strong brand reputation, the depth of its consulting and data capabilities, and its infrastructure will enhance our ability to grow and support our clients," said Yaffe. "There is great synergy and a strong cultural and business fit between the two teams. We are excited to join this industry-leading consulting firm."

About Pearl Meyer

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management on the alignment of executive compensation with business and leadership strategy, making pay programs a powerful catalyst for value creation and competitive advantage. Pearl Meyer's global clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, not-for-profit, and private companies to the Fortune 500 and FTSE 350. The firm has offices in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, London, Los Angeles, New York, Raleigh, and San Jose.

About Yaffe & Company

Yaffe & Company provides independent advice and consulting services to boards and management teams on executive compensation strategy, leadership development, governance, physician advisory services, and faculty compensation. The firm's clients are hospitals and healthcare systems, independent colleges and universities, industry/community associations, and other nonprofits.

