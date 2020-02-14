Pearl River Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage in Mississippi

"The Pearl River is expected to crest several feet above the flood stage, and many residents will continue be affected," said Dick Porter, U-Haul Company of Mississippi president. "This type of disaster creates an immediate need for dry, secure facilities where our neighbors can store their belongings. U-Haul is here to help by making select stores available at no cost for one month."

U-Haul Company of Mississippi has made six facilities available to offer its disaster relief assistance program. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days free self-storage should contact the nearest participating facility:

U-Haul Storage of Jackson

2234 Hwy. 80 W.

Jackson, MS 39204

(601) 352-2607

U-Haul Storage of North Jackson

4181 Northview Drive

Jackson, MS 39206

(601) 368-9323

U-Haul Storage of West Jackson

1414 Gibralter Drive

Jackson, MS 39204

(601) 372-5764

U-Haul Storage at East Pearl

4494 Hwy. 80 E.

Pearl, MS 39208

(769) 972-3385

U-Haul Storage at I-20 and Pearson

3001 White Blvd.

Pearl, MS 39208

(601) 933-9505

U-Haul Storage of Pearl

2203 Hwy. 80 E.

Pearl, MS 39208

(601) 939-4770

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 22,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

www.uhaul.com

