Pearl Women's Center Answers Cry for Help for Chronic Pelvic Pain!

PORTLAND Ore., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Until now, there has been no safe and rapidly effective treatment option for the millions of women suffering from chronic pelvic pain. Dr. Richard Rosenfield, a recognized thought leader in the medical and surgical treatment of endometriosis, has been searching for a solution for his patients in Oregon. He has found what might be the holy grail in the treatment options for pelvic pain.

As of January 2022, Dr. Rosenfield and the Pearl Women's Center have become the first SoLá Pelvic Therapy treatment center in Oregon.

https://www.pearlwomenscenter.com/gynecologyservices/sola-pelvic-therapy-pelvic-pain/

Dr. Rosenfield states, "While surgical excision is our first line treatment, SoLá Pelvic Therapy is a fantastic breakthrough in the treatment of persistent endometriosis pain, bladder pain, pain with intercourse, and many other difficult to treat painful conditions of the pelvis. SoLa' is a painless and rapidly effective treatment. The treatment is performed in in our office, and each painless treatment takes under 3 minutes. The results are immediate, compared to months of physical therapy, bladder infusions, or facing significant side effects of expensive medications, injections, or repeat surgery."

Georgine Lamvu, MD, MPH, the Chief Science Officer of SoLá Pelvic Therapy, explains, "SoLá Pelvic Therapy utilizes a process called photobiomodulation to treat each cell within the pelvis. It heals from the inside out. Laser Energy is used to break pelvic muscle spasm, increase blood flow, and decrease painful prostaglandin secretion. Our device collects patient data on every treatment in every clinic, now with data that includes over 5,000 treatments".

Dr. Ralph Zipper, the CEO of SoLá Pelvic Therapy, invented SoLá Pelvic Therapy. Dr. Zipper humbly states, "I didn't invent photobiomodulation. I just invented the way to use it effectively in the pelvis. Photobiomodulation has been used to treat pain for decades. It took years to learn the appropriate power and beam shape." When asked what drove him to spend a decade developing this technology, Dr. Zipper stated, "I was a busy gynecologist for 20 years. I failed to successfully treat pelvic pain in hundreds of women. There was no good solution. There is nothing worse for a physician than not being able to help their patients. I picked a fight with Chronic Pain, and I have finally bested the bully".

SOURCE Pearl Women's Center