PearlCBD Sets a New Standard for Lower Priced, High Quality CBD for the Entire Industry

With furloughs, layoffs, homeschooling and less frequent doctor visits due to mandatory stay-at-home orders and quarantines, Origin Labs understands that self-care has and will continue to become increasingly important. With PearlCBD's revolutionary smart-label technology and their commitment to triple-tested quality, these new price points are lower than other leading brands including cbdistillery™, Charlotte's Web™ and cbdMD™, yet PearlCBD's potency and standards remain higher across all measures.

Danny Davis, Founder and CEO of Origin Labs, challenges other brands to compare their quality, technology and testing against PearlCBD's standards. "My goal is to disrupt this space by confronting industry leading brands head-on and redefining the status quo."

PearlCBD features industry-first digital NFC tags on all labels, allowing consumers to tap their mobile device to any PearlCBD product and gain instant access to authenticity verification, batch-specific lab test results, and educational content. This patent-pending technology is revolutionizing a space that until now, has too often been known for mislabeling and incorrect or outdated test results.

New pricing is reflected immediately via PearlCBD's website, pearlcbd.com, as well as in retail stores where PearlCBD is sold. PearlCBD is available at The CBD Store via their website buycbd.co, where they are prominently featured as a premier brand.

About Origin Labs Inc.Origin Labs, Inc. developed PearlCBD and its patent-pending digital NFC technology to bring transparency and accountability to an industry lacking standardization. The company was founded in 2019 and features a team of advisors that includes scientists, PHD's, MD's, Venture Capitalists and CPG experts. Origin Labs is a portfolio company of OffStage Holdings, an investment fund focused on plant-tech and the disruption of nascent industries. To learn more about Origin Labs, Inc., visit OriginLabsInc.com.

All third-party trademarks remain the property of their respective owners. Use of such marks does not indicate a relationship, sponsorship or endorsement with their owners.

SOURCE Origin Labs, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.originlabsinc.com

