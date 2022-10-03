PearlFection Dentistry Welcomes 2nd Endodontist, Dr. Frederick Canby, DDS, MS

Comprehensive Dental Care clinic with all dentistry under one roof welcomes Dr. Frederick Canby as an Endodontist for their Frederick Maryland and Urbana Maryland locations.

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PearlFection Dentistry is pleased to announce that Dr. Frederick ("Fritz") Canby has joined the practice as our second Endodontist. Dr. Canby is a board-certified specialist with decades of diverse and valuable experience in general dentistry and Endodontics. Dr. Canby joins Dr. Pratik Patel to become the second outstanding Endodontist on the PearlFection staff.

Dr. Canby is originally from the Washington DC area. After receiving his bachelors degree from Colby College in Waterville, ME and completing additional studies at Phillips University in Marburg, West Germany, he earned his DDS degree from Georgetown University. His successful career as a Navy Dentist included a stint onboard the USS Missouri as Dental Department Division Head, distinguished service during Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm, and two years at the Navy Dental Center in Long Beach, CA. During this time, Dr. Canby developed an interest in the treatment of diseases and conditions related to the interior or "pulp" of the tooth. This led to a Masters degree and Certificate in Endodontics from Northwestern University Dental School in Chicago, IL.

After completing his advanced studies, Dr. Canby returned to the greater DC Metropolitan area where he established a successful private practice, treating thousands of patients from West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and Maryland. Simultaneously maintaining his commission in the US Navy Reserve while rising to the rank of Captain, he completed his final tour of duty on the Medical Staff, Headquarters 3rd Fleet, Point Loma, CA before retiring from the Navy in 2019.

Outside of the office, Dr. Canby enjoys spending quality time with his family. While his wife is a regulatory Pharmacist at the Veterans Administration in Martinsburg WV, his children continue to pursue their own rewarding careers. His daughter studies Dentistry at California Northstate University in Sacramento, CA and his son, a US Army reservist, studies Law at the University of Richmond School of Law in Virginia.

"The addition of a 2nd highly competent endodontist to our team, ensures that the vision of providing the highest quality dental care, all under one roof, in a customer service focused environment, with minimal wait and exceptional results, continues to be realized. I'm so pleased that Dr Canby has joined out team," said Stewart Stringer, General Manager Pearlfection Dentistry, Frederick Maryland.

The addition of Dr. Canby to the PearlFection team is emblematic of a commitment to comprehensive dental service with all dentistry under one roof, where the very best team of dentists, specialists, and support staff collaborate to address the unique needs of each patient. Dr. Canby and Dr. Patel have been provided with advanced facilities and Endodontic equipment, including specialized X-ray machines, microscopes, and radiographs to obtain clear and accurate images of interior tooth structures. As "emergency dentists" they are called upon to treat patients experiencing severe pain and are adept at administering medication including topical numbing treatments to reduce tooth pain and improve patient comfort.

In addition to their well-earned distinction as tooth saving specialists, Endodontists are recognized as experts in root canal therapy. When this treatment is completed, a small hole is drilled in the outer tooth surface, giving the Endodontist an access point to the inner chamber from which all injured or infected pulp material can be removed. Modern dental tools and practices have made root canal therapy much less invasive, with an extremely high success rate. As an Endodontist, Dr. Canby also performs apicoectomies, pulpotomies, internal bleaching and other advanced procedures used to treat and remove infected tissue from the interior of the tooth.

The addition of Dr. Canby to the Frederick Maryland and Urbana Maryland PearlFection Dentistry offices has been welcomed by the exceptional, well-rounded team that also includes four General Dentists, Cosmetic Dentists, two Periodontists, two Prosthodontists, two Oral Surgeons, one Orthodontists, one Pediatric Dentists, an additional Endodontist, and a highly dedicated group of Hygienists, Dental Assistants, and office personnel.

About PearlFection Dentistry: PearlFection Dentistry has been meeting the dental needs of Frederick, MD since 1977 by striving to ensure patients get top-quality dental treatment while enjoying a relaxed and supportive atmosphere. PearlFection is currently welcoming new patients, and most forms of dental insurance are accepted.

Call today to schedule an appointment with our friendly patient coordinator at 301-663-5550 or 301-831-8303 (Urbana), or visit our websites: www.pearlfectiondentistry.com or www.pearlfectionurbana.com to learn more about PearlFection Dentistry or make an appointment online.

