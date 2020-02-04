Pearly Whites Introduces Innovative Clear Aligner Program

Traditional at-home aligner services prioritize the bottom line over safety and manufacture trays without consulting X-rays or dental records. As a result, pre existing conditions can go undetected and produce complications, resulting in additional medical expenses and a compromised treatment timeline. The Pearly Whites clear aligner program alleviates these concerns, medically clearing each patient and offering doctor oversight to ensure a complication free procedure.

"People need a clear aligner service they can actually depend on," said Dr. Michael Skolnick, owner of Pearly Whites. "At-home aligner companies don't have medical professionals on staff and are ill equipped to assist with problems remotely. As a result, patients are forced to troubleshoot issues on their own, which can result in a host of complications. At Pearly Whites, we provide patients with direct access to our licensed doctors, allowing them to address all concerns and undergo additional corrective procedures, like IPR, as needed. We believe this hands on approach is crucial to building trust and providing each patient with peace of mind on their smile journey."

In addition to doctor oversight, Pearly Whites clear aligner service offers the following benefits:

Affordability: At $3,800 , Pearly Whites aligners are far less expensive than leading competitors, which can cost upwards of $5,500 .

Flexibility: While other organizations force you to adjust your schedule to accommodate mandatory fittings, Pearly Whites provides multiple trays at one time, so you can schedule your visits when it is most convenient for you.

Quality: Pearly Whites uses a top of the line thermoplastic material Zendura® for all of its aligners. This material is stronger and clearer than all other clear aligners on the market.

"We're excited to provide our patients with a more convenient teeth straightening option," said Doctor Skolnick. "This service is perfect for adults who want to improve their appearance and overall confidence, while avoiding the stigma attached to traditional braces. We look forward to rolling out this program and delivering game changing smiles for years to come."

About Pearly Whites:

Founded in 2011 by Dr. Michael Skolnick in Berkeley Heights, NJ, Pearly Whites is a leading full service dental practice featuring some of the areas most esteemed doctors and specialists. Pearly Whites dental professionals are graduates of the most prestigious dental programs in the nation, including NYU and Columbia, and have garnered numerous accolades for their work in the space, including New Jersey Family Magazines best orthodontist award and New Jersey Magazines top dentist honors. Each Pearly Whites office features high quality amenities, including interactive children's playrooms, and offers cutting edge technology to address all your oral health needs. For more information, please visit www.pearlywhitesnj.com

