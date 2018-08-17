Pearson and Baker University Partner to Provide Students Course Materials, Tutoring & Career Services for One Flat Rate

BALDWIN CITY, Kan., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pearson announced a new five-year partnership with Baker University's School of Graduate & Professional Studies (SGPS) to provide students all Pearson content, as well as its Smarthinking tutoring and Career Services Program for one fixed price. The new partnership, titled "Baker 360°", will begin benefiting students in the fall 2018 semester.

With Baker 360°, holistic support services to help each student persist in their college journey such as tutoring and career services are embedded with each student from the first day of class, in every class, through graduation and into their career pathway. Pearson will be the exclusive provider of tutoring, career success services and course materials for SGPS, offering Fall 2018 students with savings of more than 70% as compared to previous course material costs.

"Pearson is excited to partner with Baker University on this innovative program," said Laura Vogel, executive director of partnerships for Pearson. "The comprehensive approach of Baker360° is exactly as it sounds. It places the student in the center, and surrounds them with everything they need to be successful from day-one access to content, 24/7 tutoring services and career success and employability tools throughout their time at Baker. "Pearson's partnership with Baker360° maximizes a student's return on their college investment."

"This partnership with Pearson is a great opportunity for our students," said Dr. Emily Ford, interim dean of the School of Professional and Graduate Studies. "We want our students to succeed without worrying about the financial burden of course materials. The partnership provides students with an affordable and convenient way to access the tools they need for more customized instruction. Baker 360° ensures that every one of our students has what they need for success at Baker and beyond."

The partnership is powered by Pearson's Inclusive Access program, which enables institutions to deliver high-quality digital course materials, including MyLab™ and Mastering™, Revel™ and eTexts to students on or before the first day of class. Educators can gain valuable insights into students' learning activity through data access, enabling them to continuously track and assess students' progress and intelligently deploy support resources while engaging with these immersive platforms.

Inclusive Access is part of Pearson's ongoing commitment to making college more accessible and more affordable for students, and establishing equity in access to critical course materials.

Pearson is the world's learning company, with expertise in educational courseware and assessment, and a range of teaching and learning services powered by technology. Our mission is to help people make progress through access to better learning. We believe that learning opens up opportunities, creating fulfilling careers and better lives. For more, visit www.pearson.com.

Baker University is a premier private university with a tradition of academic excellence and student engagement in a respectful, inviting, and values-based learning community. The faculty provides creative, student-focused learning experiences that challenge students to analyze issues with depth and clarity. Students fully engage in their learning; connect with peers, faculty, and staff; and develop lifelong relationships with diverse groups of people. Graduates realize their potential to become confident, competent contributors to society. For more, visit https://www.bakeru.edu/.

