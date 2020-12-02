Pearson Appoints New Chief Strategy Officer

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson, the world's leading learning company, today announced that Mike Howells will become its new Chief Strategy Officer to further strengthen its focus on building a direct, lifetime relationship with learners around the world and to enhance its partnerships with learning institutions globally.

Mike will further strengthen Pearson's global corporate and educational partnerships as the company aims to expand and enhance its direct-to-consumer offering. He will be based in London and will work with the executive team and Board to shape and execute the plan for the business, reporting to Andy Bird, Chief Executive.

Andy Bird, Chief Executive of Pearson, said: "Mike is an innovative and creative strategist, with brilliant negotiating skills, and has a proven record of achieving results. As we seek to have a direct relationship with millions of lifelong learners, Mike is exactly the transformational leader we need to seize this opportunity."

Mike Howells said: "Through the course of my career my focus has been on fostering a culture of collaboration, building impactful partnerships and developing policy and strategy on a trans-Atlantic basis. I am looking forward to bringing these skills to bear at Pearson."

Mike was previously HM Consul General in Los Angeles. In this role, he promoted trade and investment, scientific cooperation, creative and media collaborations and educational partnerships between the UK, California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Hawaii.

Mike has more than 20 years of experience, working across sectors in international business and global affairs. He has held senior leadership positions in the British diplomatic network and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, as well as working in international development, human rights law, the UK tech sector, and HSBC. He holds a master's degree in international law from the University of Nottingham and an anthropology degree from University College London.

