Pearson Elevates Alexa Christon to Chief Marketing Officer

LONDON, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson, the world's learning company, today announced the promotion of Alexa Christon to chief marketing officer reporting to chief corporate affairs officer, Deirdre Latour. Since coming to Pearson a year ago, Alexa has made major strides in developing a global brand strategy and deploying that strategy to enable Pearson's ongoing transformation to the world's online learning company. In appointing a chief marketing officer, Pearson will strengthen its focus on building a direct, lifetime relationship with learners around the world in addition to enhancing its partnership with the world's greatest learning institutions.

"Alexa brings the energy, expertise and innovative thinking that Pearson needs to position the company as a market shaper and help learners understand how we can be a valuable partner throughout their education," said John Fallon, CEO of Pearson. "This is essential to Pearson's efforts to reach learners directly with our broad range of outcome driven online learning products."

Alexa brings a wealth of experience leading world class, cross functional marketing teams that help brands modernize and drive growth. Her award-winning career has included time as the head of media innovation at GE, and guiding clients including Yahoo, Pepsi-Cola, and Time-Warner Cable while on the agency side. At GE, she revamped the media and content strategy, and led the creation of new media platforms, including a #1 iTunes branded podcast and spearheaded both the NYT X GE Virtual Reality partnership and The Jimmy Fallon Tonight Show ongoing segment, GE Fallonventions.

"In her short time with Pearson, Alexa has made a big impact on the way the company shows up to learners and customers," said Deirdre Latour, chief corporate affairs officer at Pearson. "We have even more exciting work to do as we reach further into the world to showcase Pearson as the company helping people make progress in their lives through learning. Alexa's creativity and deep marketing expertise make her well positioned to lead us in that effort.

Alexa is also the co-host of ADLANDIA, a bi-weekly podcast focused on the signals in the noise of the advertising/marketing industry and attempts to solve the toughest questions plaguing marketers, publishers, and platforms, leaving listeners with new perspectives to bring back to the boardroom. A proud native of Omaha, Nebraska, Alexa currently lives in Connecticut with her husband and daughter. She is a graduate of the University of Iowa.

About Pearson

We are the world's learning company with more than 22,500 employees operating in 70 countries. We provide content, assessment and digital services to learners, educational institutions, employers, governments and other partners globally. We are committed to helping equip learners with the skills they need to enhance their employability prospects and to succeed in the changing world of work. We believe that wherever learning flourishes so do people. Visit Pearson.com.

Contact: Scott Overland, (202) 909-4520

[email protected]

SOURCE Pearson

Related Links

www.pearson.com

