Pearson, Hawai'i Pacific University Partner to Offer New Online Advanced Nursing Degrees, Certificates

HONOLULU, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pearson and Hawai'i Pacific University (HPU) enter into a new partnership to bring HPU degree and certificate programs online, including three new online nursing degree programs offered through the University's College of Health and Society (CHS): Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and a Post-Master Certification (PMC). The MSN and DNP programs will launch Fall 2021, and the PMC program begins Fall 2022, incorporating some of the most high-demand, concentrated degrees that will enable graduates to be leaders in the healthcare industry. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, overall employment of nurse practitioners is projected to grow 45 percent from 2019 to 2029, among the fastest growing occupations.

HPU is leveraging the breadth of Pearson's higher education online offerings including Pearson Pathways and Pearson Advance, as well as marketing, recruitment, student support and retention, 24/7/365 helpdesk and course development. Pearson Pathways is Pearson's online higher education marketplace where people can research, receive personalized recommendations and apply to HPU programs from one online destination. Pearson Advance elevates HPU's collection of short courses including a Covid Contact Tracing Certificate course, which is currently enrolling students and benefitting Community Health Workers in Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities across the state. The course is intended to prepare both healthcare professionals as well as lay persons for roles as contact tracers and assist in containing COVID-19 cases.

The online Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree program offers a pathway to the most sought-after specialties in the field. Nurses have the option to concentrate in the Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) track to provide primary care services, the Adult Gero Acute Care (AGACNP) path prepares them for an advance practice role in the care for adult and elderly patients, and the Psych Mental Health (PMHNP) track advances training to provide a wide range of mental health services to patients.

The Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) is a professional doctorate designed for nurse practitioners at the highest level of scholarly practice. The DNP program has a novel approach with a split track curriculum; a MSN to DNP or BSN to DNP - allowing the student to matriculate from a bachelor to doctorate in a single degree path.

Nurses who have earned a master's degree in nursing can choose the Post-Master Certificate (PMC) gateway to gain specialized knowledge and more opportunity for career advancement. The program is designed to strengthen or broaden their clinical or management capabilities with the same specialties as the MSN (FNP, AGACNP, PMHNP).

"We are excited to partner with Pearson on these new, student-centered online programs that provide the flexibility for nurses, who are busier than ever, to further their careers," said Halaevalu F. Ofahengaue Vakalahi, dean for CHS at Hawai'i Pacific University. "Pearson shares our commitment to innovation in education and to ensuring that graduates can make a positive impact in their workplace and ultimately, contribute to creating healthy and thriving communities."

"Hawai'i Pacific University is a leader in healthcare education, leveraging a holistic approach to one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world today," said Charles Westrin, senior vice president, Learner and Partner Innovation, Pearson. "At a time of unprecedented demand for healthcare professionals due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this partnership will provide high-quality, flexible opportunities to pursue advanced degrees and learning opportunities that will position them for long-term success."

Pearson's Online Learning Services group partners with over 40 higher education institutions around the world, supporting approximately 350 undergraduate and graduate online degree programs, in addition to certificates and non-credit-bearing credentials.

According to the Pearson Global Learner Survey 2020, online learning will only grow, with 88% of people globally saying online learning will be a permanent part of education at all levels in the future.

About Pearson

We are the world's leading learning company with more than 22,500 employees operating in 70 countries. We provide content, assessment and digital services to learners, educational institutions, employers, governments and other partners globally. We are committed to helping equip learners with the skills they need to enhance their employability prospects and to succeed in the changing world of work. We believe that wherever learning flourishes so do people. Visit www.pearson.com.

About Hawaii Pacific University

Hawai'i Pacific University (HPU) is the state's largest private university located on the island of O'ahu. Established in 1965, HPU is home to more than 4,000 students from Hawai'i, the mainland, and more than 65 countries around the world. HPU has been named "Hawai'i's Best University" (WalletHub.com 2019) and the most diverse private nonprofit university in the country (The Chronicle of Higher Education 2016). HPU alumni also enjoy the highest median salary among graduates of any other university in the state (Guidetoonlineschools.com 2019). www.hpu.edu.

