Pearson Recognized for Commitment to Equality by Human Rights Campaign, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pearson proudly announced that it has been recognized by two leading organizations for its continued commitment to gender equality, while two executives were honored for their individual work to promote LGBTQ equality. These honors include a 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Corporate Equality Index, earning the title of a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality," and inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.

Pearson senior vice president, professional services, John Tweeddale, and lead director of schools for Pearson's Connections Academy K-12 online school program, Melissa Brown, were individually recognized for their dedication to equality. Brown received the "Champion of Equity" Award from the American Consortium for Equity in Education and Tweeddale was named an OUTstanding Ally Executive on the 2020 Yahoo Finance Outstanding LGBT+ Role Model List.

"Pearson employees across the globe share a commitment to respect and equality for all people, something that we work hard to embed in our culture and products," said Andy Bird, CEO of Pearson. "I am proud that this dedication to inclusion has once again been recognized by these leading organizations, and am particularly excited to thank and congratulate John and Melissa for these awards and their tireless work to support the LGBTQ community."

HRC's Corporate Equality Index is the United States' premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Pearson joins the ranks of 767 major US businesses that were included in the Index this year and it is the eighth time it has received the top score.

The Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, which Pearson has been included in for three years, measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. Pearson is one of 380 companies selected, out of nearly 6,000 companies across 84 countries and regions that are eligible for inclusion on the Index.

Pearson continues to build on its longstanding commitment to supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion, most recently announcing the appointment of Dr. Florida Starks as chief diversity officer.

