Peas Market Size in APAC to Grow by USD 267.04 million | Increasing Health Consciousness among Major Trends| Technavio

May 25, 2022, 07:30 ET
This report on the peas market in APAC offers a comprehensive analysis by type (conventional and organic) and geography (China, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)
NEW YORK , May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The peas market size in APAC is expected to grow by USD 267.04 million between 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.51%, according to Technavio. The expanding global vegan population base is driving the peas market growth in APAC. However, factors such as distribution challenges may hamper the market growth.
Request a Sample Report for additional insights into market dynamics
Market Segmentation
By type, the conventional segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. In conventional farming, chemical intervention controls pests and weeds and promotes plant growth. Conventional farming products are less expensive when compared to organic products.
By geography, China will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of the plant-based protein products market will drive the peas market growth in China. Moreover, market growth in this country will be slower than the growth of the market in other countries.
Peas Market In APAC: Major Growth Drivers
The expanding global vegan population base is driving the growth of the peas market in APAC. Vegan diets provide more fiber, antioxidants, and beneficial plant compounds. The number of consumers opting for plant-based diets such as peas proteins over animal-based diets is rising, especially among millennials. Thus, the growing vegan population will drive the growth of the peas market during the forecast period.
The increasing health consciousness is a trend in the market. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are demanding food and beverage products that are natural and low in fat and calorie content. Hence, vendors are coming up with new plant-based products that have lower fat and calorie content.
Find more information about the trends and drivers impacting the growth of the market. Request a Sample Report Now!
Peas Market In APAC: Key Vendor Offerings
- B and G Foods Inc. - The company offers peas that are easy to prepare and can be added to a variety of recipes under the brand name Le Sueur.
- BONDUELLE SA - The company offers peas with sources of iron, fiber, and Vitamin C with a shelf life of 36 months, under the brand name Bonduelle.
- Conagra Brands Inc. - The company offers peas that are highly nutritious and harvested when they are the most flavorful under the brand name Birds Eye.
- Heinz Watties Ltd. - The company offers peas that are young and tender and are harvested from the fertile Canterbury plain, under the brand name Watties.
- McCain Foods Ltd. - The company offers peas that are delicate, petite, and very sweet in taste under the brand name McCain.
Reasons to Buy Peas Market In APAC Report:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist peas market growth in APAC during the next five years
- Estimation of the peas market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the peas market in APAC across China, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of peas market vendors in APAC
This report can be personalized to suit your business requirements. Speak to our Analyst for a customized report
Related Reports
Kiwi Fruits Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Clean Label Ingredients Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Peas Market in APAC Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.51%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 267.04 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.98
|
Regional analysis
|
China, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC
|
Performing market contribution
|
China at 27%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
B and G Foods Inc., BONDUELLE SA, Conagra Brands Inc., Heinz Watties Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., Meijer Inc., Waitrose Ltd., Walmart Inc., Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd., and Woolworths Group Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 07 Parent market
Exhibit 08: Market characteristics
2.2 Value Chain Analysis
Exhibit 09: Value Chain Analysis: Packaged foods and meats
2.2.1 Input
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Primary processing
2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing
2.2.5 Outbound logistics
2.2.6 End-customers
2.2.7 Marketing and sales
2.2.8 Services
2.2.9 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 11: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the buyer
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the supplier
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Conventional
- Organic
Exhibit 20: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Type
Exhibit 21: Comparison by Type
5.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 23: Conventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 25: Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: Organic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Type
Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Material
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
6.1 Overview
Exhibit 28: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
- China
- Australia
- India
- Rest of APAC
Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
7.3 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 33: Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 35: India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 37: Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 38: Rest of APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Expanding global vegan population base
8.1.2 Growing consumption due to health benefits
8.1.3 Increasing adoption of legumes for various applications
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Distribution challenges
8.2.2 Presence of various substitutes
8.2.3 Presence of stringent government regulations
Exhibit 40: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Increasing health consciousness
8.3.2 High consumption of pea-based snacking items
8.3.3 Growing popularity of veganism
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 41: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 42: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 43: Industry Risk
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 44: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 B and G Foods Inc.
Exhibit 46: B and G Foods Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 47: B and G Foods Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 48: B and G Foods Inc. - Key offerings
10.4 BONDUELLE SA
Exhibit 49: BONDUELLE SA - Overview
Exhibit 50: BONDUELLE SA - Business segments
Exhibit 51: BONDUELLE SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 52: BONDUELLE SA - Segment focus
10.5 Conagra Brands Inc.
Exhibit 53: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 54: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 55: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 56: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus
10.6 Heinz Watties Ltd.
Exhibit 57: Heinz Watties Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 58: Heinz Watties Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 59: Heinz Watties Ltd. - Key offerings
10.7 McCain Foods Ltd.
Exhibit 60: McCain Foods Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 61: McCain Foods Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 61: McCain Foods Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 63: McCain Foods Ltd. - Key offerings
10.8 Meijer Inc.
Exhibit 64: Meijer Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 65: Meijer Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 66: Meijer Inc. - Key offerings
10.9 Waitrose Ltd.
Exhibit 67: Waitrose Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 68: Waitrose Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 69: Waitrose Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 70: Waitrose Ltd. - Key offerings
10.10 Walmart Inc.
Exhibit 71: Walmart Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 72: Walmart Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 73: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 74: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus
10.11 Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd.
Exhibit 75: Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 76: Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 77: Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd. - Key offerings
10.12 Woolworths Group Ltd.
Exhibit 78: Woolworths Group Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 79: Woolworths Group Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 80: Woolworths Group Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 81: Woolworths Group Ltd. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
Exhibit 83: Research Methodology
Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 85: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article