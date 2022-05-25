Peas Market Size in APAC to Grow by USD 267.04 million | Increasing Health Consciousness among Major Trends| Technavio

Market Segmentation

By type, the conventional segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. In conventional farming, chemical intervention controls pests and weeds and promotes plant growth. Conventional farming products are less expensive when compared to organic products.

By geography, China will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of the plant-based protein products market will drive the peas market growth in China. Moreover, market growth in this country will be slower than the growth of the market in other countries.

Peas Market In APAC: Major Growth Drivers



The expanding global vegan population base is driving the growth of the peas market in APAC. Vegan diets provide more fiber, antioxidants, and beneficial plant compounds. The number of consumers opting for plant-based diets such as peas proteins over animal-based diets is rising, especially among millennials. Thus, the growing vegan population will drive the growth of the peas market during the forecast period.

The increasing health consciousness is a trend in the market. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are demanding food and beverage products that are natural and low in fat and calorie content. Hence, vendors are coming up with new plant-based products that have lower fat and calorie content.

Find more information about the trends and drivers impacting the growth of the market. Request a Sample Report Now!

Peas Market In APAC: Key Vendor Offerings

B and G Foods Inc. - The company offers peas that are easy to prepare and can be added to a variety of recipes under the brand name Le Sueur .

The company offers peas that are easy to prepare and can be added to a variety of recipes under the brand name . BONDUELLE SA - The company offers peas with sources of iron, fiber, and Vitamin C with a shelf life of 36 months, under the brand name Bonduelle.

The company offers peas with sources of iron, fiber, and Vitamin C with a shelf life of 36 months, under the brand name Bonduelle. Conagra Brands Inc. - The company offers peas that are highly nutritious and harvested when they are the most flavorful under the brand name Birds Eye.

The company offers peas that are highly nutritious and harvested when they are the most flavorful under the brand name Birds Eye. Heinz Watties Ltd. - The company offers peas that are young and tender and are harvested from the fertile Canterbury plain, under the brand name Watties.

The company offers peas that are young and tender and are harvested from the fertile plain, under the brand name Watties. McCain Foods Ltd. - The company offers peas that are delicate, petite, and very sweet in taste under the brand name McCain.

Reasons to Buy Peas Market In APAC Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist peas market growth in APAC during the next five years

Estimation of the peas market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the peas market in APAC across China , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC

, , , and Rest of APAC Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of peas market vendors in APAC

This report can be personalized to suit your business requirements. Speak to our Analyst for a customized report

Related Reports

Kiwi Fruits Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Clean Label Ingredients Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Peas Market in APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 267.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.98 Regional analysis China, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC Performing market contribution China at 27% Key consumer countries China, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled B and G Foods Inc., BONDUELLE SA, Conagra Brands Inc., Heinz Watties Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., Meijer Inc., Waitrose Ltd., Walmart Inc., Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd., and Woolworths Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07 Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 09: Value Chain Analysis: Packaged foods and meats

2.2.1 Input

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 End-customers

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.8 Services

2.2.9 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Conventional

Organic

Exhibit 20: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Type

5.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Conventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Organic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Material

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

China

Australia

India

Rest of APAC

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Rest of APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Expanding global vegan population base

8.1.2 Growing consumption due to health benefits

8.1.3 Increasing adoption of legumes for various applications

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Distribution challenges

8.2.2 Presence of various substitutes

8.2.3 Presence of stringent government regulations

Exhibit 40: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing health consciousness

8.3.2 High consumption of pea-based snacking items

8.3.3 Growing popularity of veganism

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 41: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 44: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 B and G Foods Inc.

Exhibit 46: B and G Foods Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 47: B and G Foods Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 48: B and G Foods Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 BONDUELLE SA

Exhibit 49: BONDUELLE SA - Overview

Exhibit 50: BONDUELLE SA - Business segments

Exhibit 51: BONDUELLE SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 52: BONDUELLE SA - Segment focus

10.5 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 53: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 54: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 55: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 56: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Heinz Watties Ltd.

Exhibit 57: Heinz Watties Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 58: Heinz Watties Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 59: Heinz Watties Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 McCain Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 60: McCain Foods Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 61: McCain Foods Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 61: McCain Foods Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 63: McCain Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Meijer Inc.

Exhibit 64: Meijer Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 65: Meijer Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 66: Meijer Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Waitrose Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Waitrose Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 68: Waitrose Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 69: Waitrose Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 70: Waitrose Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 71: Walmart Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 72: Walmart Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 73: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 74: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd.

Exhibit 75: Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 76: Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 77: Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Woolworths Group Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Woolworths Group Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 79: Woolworths Group Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Woolworths Group Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: Woolworths Group Ltd. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology

Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 85: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio