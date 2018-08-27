Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Raises Record Amount for People in Need

"People think we're all about cars," said Concours Chairman Sandra Button. "But the car world is really all about people. Behind every great car there are a great many people—designers, mechanics, drivers, caretakers. And a host of people are needed for this Concours; in addition to our entrants and judges, more than 1,200 people volunteer their time to make this event a success. So we want to do all that we can to help people in need in our local community."

Through its primary charitable partner, Pebble Beach Company Foundation, Concours funds support more than 80 local nonprofit organizations, many of which focus on youth education, particularly literacy.

"Every charity dollar is important to our local organizations, so we are very appreciative of everyone's generosity through the Concours event," said Perocchi. "The Pebble Beach Company Foundation believes that education changes lives and that all children deserve access to exceptional educational opportunities. These nonprofits help us put each dollar where it will have the most benefit, and as a result, are directly impacting our region for the better."

Concours charitable funds come from many sources in addition to its proceeds. Generous participants send in direct donations, and event partners such as Genesis, INFINITI, Mercedes-Benz USA and Volkswagen of America donate automobiles for charity drawings. This year, amidst those charity drawings, Jay Leno also personally raised more than $125,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monterey County by donating tours of his garage.

The 2019 Concours, scheduled for Sunday, August 18, during the 100-year anniversary of Pebble Beach, will feature centennial celebrations for Bentley and Zagato and will host several additional special classes. For more information about the 2019 event, or to make a donation, go to www.pebblebeachconcours.net.

