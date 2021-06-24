Pectin Market in Commodity Chemicals Industry to Grow Worth $546.05 Million During 2021-2025 | Technavio

The pectin market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Pectin Market Participants:

Cargill Inc.

The company offers pectin used in diverse applications such as jams, jellies, yogurt, acid dairy drinks, and confectionery.

CEAMSA

The company offers pectin products such as GENU Pectin YM-FP-2100, GENU Pectin, GENU Explorer Pectin, GENU pHresh Pectin, and others.

CP Kelco US Inc.

The company offers pectin that is used in the preparation of homemade jams and jellies, and it remains today a staple ingredient found in kitchen cupboards all over the world.

Pectin Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Pectin market is segmented as below:

Application

JFB



Dairy Products



Confectionery Products



Beverages



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

The pectin market is driven by the rising demand in the food and beverage industry owing to functional properties. In addition, the growing usage of pectin as dietary fiber is expected to trigger the pectin market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

