Pediatric critical care physician awarded federal grant to better understand sepsis

Sepsis is the body's extreme immune system reaction to an infection that has the potential to cause widespread inflammation and may result in multi-organ dysfunction. Sepsis is a leading cause of death at hospitals nationwide.

"With this NIH support and through this research, we have the potential to explain the significant variability of sepsis and organ dysfunction, including the differences in manifestation in children vs. adults," said Dr. Taylor.

Dr. Taylor, a Northwell Health physician specializing in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, will study his hypothesis that "immune education" and prior infections impacts organ function, innate immunity and the outcome of sepsis. He will compare mice that have received a treatment that mimics multiple infections to mice that have never had an illness, with the idea that this may alter how the body will respond to sepsis. He will also collect blood samples from patients with and without sepsis to study varied septic immune responses.

"Sepsis is a major cause of death and disability in the United States and the world, and the Feinstein Institutes' researchers are recognized leaders in this field," said Kevin J. Tracey, MD, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes. "Dr. Taylor's studies are positioned at the intersection of laboratory mechanisms and the patient themselves."

About the Feinstein Institutes

The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research is the research arm of Northwell Health, the largest health care provider and private employer in New York. Home to 50 research labs, 2,500 clinical research studies and 5,000 researchers and staff, the Feinstein Institutes is raising the standard of medical innovation through its five institutes of behavioral science, bioelectronic medicine, cancer, health innovations and outcomes, and molecular medicine. We're making breakthroughs in genetics, oncology, brain research, mental health, autoimmunity, and bioelectronic medicine – a new field of science that has the potential to revolutionize medicine. For more information about how we're producing knowledge to cure disease, visit feinstein.northwell.edu .

Contact:

Matthew Libassi

516-465-8325

mlibassi@northwell.edu

SOURCE The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research