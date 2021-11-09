Pediatric Dental Market Size Worth $14.13 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pediatric dental market size is expected to reach USD 14.13 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028. The growth is attributed to the technological advancements in pediatric dental procedures. Moreover, an increasing number of oral health disorders is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Key Insights & Findings:

Based on type, the primary segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 50.0% in 2020 owing to the growing oral health problems

By procedure, the dental cleaning (prophylaxis) segment accounted for the largest share of over 30.0% in 2020 owing to the increasing number of dentists working in dental clinics and hospitals

In terms of disease type, dental caries accounted for the largest share of over 35.0% in 2020 owing to the increasing dental disorders and chronic health conditions

North America accounted for the largest share of more than 35.0% in 2020 owing to the presence of dominant market players and the high adoption rate of advanced medical technologies

Read 100 page market research report, "Pediatric Dental Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Primary, Permanent), By Disease Type (Dental Caries, Enamel Disorders), By Procedure, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

According to the CDC, cavities are the most common chronic diseases of children in the U.S. Untreated cavities can cause infection and pain that lead to problems with speaking, learning, eating, and playing. 1 out of 5 children aged 5 to 11 years have at least one untreated decayed tooth that needs to be treated on time. Dental sealants can prevent cavities for a long time. Application of dental sealants on the chewing surface of the back teeth prevents 80% of cavities. Thus, the treatment by dental sealants is anticipated to boost the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the market growth.

The Urban Institute, in April 2021, stated many parents were delaying bringing their children to medical and dental clinics due to worries that children may be exposed to COVID-19. Parents with low-income households mostly avoided or delayed scheduling of dental appointments other than higher income. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the market due to the shutdown of dental offices.

The possible application of 3D printing is still coming to light in the dental industry. The lab tool has shifted to implantology, general dentistry, prosthodontics and even to create custom devices to help dental patients with sleep apnea. This shift towards advanced treatment is anticipated to drive the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global pediatric dental market on the basis of type, disease type, procedure, and region:

Pediatric Dental Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Primary



Permanent

Pediatric Dental Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Dental Caries



Enamel Disorders



Others

Pediatric Dental Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Pulpotomies



Stainless Steel Crowns (SSCs)



Tooth Colored Fillings



Dental Cleaning (Prophylaxis)



Others

Pediatric Dental Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia





Chile



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Iran





Israel

List of Key Players of Pediatric Dental Market

3M

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (Subsidiary of Cantel Medical)

Kinder Krowns

Figaro Crowns, Inc.

Acero Crowns

Sprig Oral Health Technologies, Inc.

Edelweiss Dentistry Products GmbH

SML

Cheng Crowns

Dentsply Sirona

Check out more studies related to pediatric medicine and treatment, conducted by Grand View Research:

Pediatric Vaccines Market – The global pediatric vaccines market size was estimated at USD 22.4 billion in 2016. An increase in government and non-government funding for the development of novel vaccines, along with initiatives for raising awareness about immunization, is likely to have a positive impact on market growth.

– The global pediatric vaccines market size was estimated at in 2016. An increase in government and non-government funding for the development of novel vaccines, along with initiatives for raising awareness about immunization, is likely to have a positive impact on market growth. Pediatric Imaging Market – The global pediatric imaging market size was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for advanced healthcare practices in pediatric care, rising number of surgical procedures, and government initiatives to raise awareness and increase the reach of novel pediatric imaging techniques are the key factors driving the market.

– The global pediatric imaging market size was valued at in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for advanced healthcare practices in pediatric care, rising number of surgical procedures, and government initiatives to raise awareness and increase the reach of novel pediatric imaging techniques are the key factors driving the market. Pediatric Home Healthcare Market – The global pediatric home healthcare market size was valued at USD 37.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. The availability of advanced technologies for providing continuous care and medical assistance at home to Children with Medical Complexities (CMC) is expected to fuel market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Medical Devices Industry

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.