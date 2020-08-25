Pediatric Imaging Market Size Worth $12.2 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 7.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pediatric imaging market size is expected to reach USD 12.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing incidences of pediatric trauma cases are expected to accelerate the demand for innovative patient screening, which is expected to augment the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The magnetic resonance imaging modality segment dominated the market owing to high usage in hospital settings and higher recommendations by radiologists due to safety

By application, the orthopedic/ trauma segment is expected to register the highest CAGR due to rising incidence of bone defects in children combined with increasing cases of ED visits related to trauma

By end user, the hospital segment accounted for the largest market share owing to large number of installed systems in hospital settings and direct collaborations of hospitals with market vendors, thereby offering access to novel and advanced imaging systems

Leading players present in the pediatric imaging market include GE Healthcare; Siemens Healthineers AG; Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( Royal Philips ); Fujifilm Holdings Corporation; Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Agfa Healthcare; and Carestream Health, Inc.

Read 112 page research report with ToC on "Pediatric Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Modality (X-ray, Ultrasound, MRI, CT), By Application (Gastroenterology, Cardiology, Oncology), By End User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pediatric-imaging-market

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 812,000 children aged 17 or below were treated in the U.S. Emergency Department (ED) for concussion or Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in 2014. CDC further stated that injuries due to falling accounted for an approximate 49% of all TBI-related ED visits in children. In addition, increasing focus of market players on product development and innovation is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, in June 2019, Carestream Health, Inc. launched a portable Carestream DRX Plus 2530C X-ray detector with cesium iodide technology, which captures minute details of anatomical structures in pediatric patients.

North America accounted for the largest share in 2019 owing to favorable reimbursement policies, faster adoption of innovative imaging modalities, and growing consumer preference toward noninvasive diagnosis. Increasing investments in order to propel technological innovation is expected to augment the pediatric imaging market growth in the region. For instance, in 2018, Bracco Diagnostics Inc. provided a grant of USD 300,000 to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), to fund research and train technicians to use a new technology of contrast ultrasound. Also, medical coverage is granted by the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for pediatric patients in U.S., which covers imaging services, is a major factor propelling the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global pediatric imaging market on the basis of modality, application, end user, and region:

Pediatric Imaging Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Ultrasound



Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)



Computed Tomography (CT)



X-ray



Others

Pediatric Imaging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Oncology



Cardiology



Orthopedics/Trauma



Gastroenterology



Neurology



Others

Pediatric Imaging End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Diagnostic Centers



Others

Pediatric Imaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Thailand





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Chile



Middle East & Africa

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

