Pediatric Telehealth Market Report 2022: Use of Virtual Visit Consultations in Pediatric Treatments Presents Opportunities

The global pediatric telehealth market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.40% during 2022-2027.
MARKET OUTLOOK
In pediatric care, using telehealth services is seen as one of the significant steps in recent years. Improving the access and quality of pediatric patients' telehealth platforms is one of the best solutions. All children deserve quality health care regardless of their financial resources, health conditions, and geographical locations. Despite improvement and enhancement over the past decades, severe to moderate disparities are present in the healthcare segment of the pediatric population.
The restrictions in pediatric care, such as geographic maldistribution, & economic factors of primary care pediatricians, limited the availability of children's medical subspecialties. Currently, the pediatric telehealth market platform is a golden solution that provides remote access to deliver pediatric care by stepping out from traditional to advanced technology. Recently the high demand for pediatric telehealth platforms increased mainly in the behavioral health segment. Around 22% of kids aged 3 to 17 suffer from emotional, mental, behavioral, and developmental conditions.
Government Authorities Support To Using Remote Care Platforms Such As Telehealth
- In the U.S., the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) announced the availability of around USD 14.2 million from the authority of the American Rescue Plan for the expansion of pediatric mental health care with the help of the integration of telehealth in primary pediatric care to boost the pediatric telehealth market.
- In 2021, the U.S. Department HHS announced awarding USD 10.7 million in funding from the American Rescue plan (Biden Administration) to integrate pediatric telehealth services. The NCATS authority of the U.S. funds network to enhance pediatric care in the U.S. In 2022, the NCATS was recently awarded to the team of researchers in SPROUT- Supporting Pediatric Research on Outcomes and Utilization of Telehealth with $3.6 million capital funding.
Market Dynamics
Market Growth Enablers
- Increasing Government Support & Funding
- Shift from Traditional to Hybrid Model
- Launch of School-Based Telehealth Programs
- Provider Shortages in Pediatrics
Market Restraints
- Barriers in Pediatric Telehealth Implementation
- Uncertainty Over Regulatory Frameworks & Legal Barriers
- Lack of Access to Fixed Internet Services
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Pediatric Telehealth Expansion in Response to Covid-19
- Telehealth Shifting Toward Platform-As-A-Service (Paas)
- Use of Virtual Visit Consultations in Pediatric Treatments
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Segmentation by Component
- Service
- Hardware
- Software
Segmentation by Modality
- Real-Time Virtual Health
- Remote Patient Monitoring
- Store & Forward
Segmentation by Delivery Mode
- Web/App-based
- On-premise
Segmentation by Application
- Respiratory
- Cold, Flu & Fever
- Gastroenterology
- Behavioural Health
- Dermatology
- Other
Key Vendors
- AMD Global Telemedicine
- American Well
- Koninklijke Philips
- KiddieRX
- Teladoc Health
- Vivify Health
Other Prominent Vendors
- Anytime Pediatrics
- A&D Company
- AT&T
- athenahealth
- Alpha Medical
- CHI Health
- Doctor On Demand
- edgeMED Healthcare
- eVisit
- Genome Medical
- HealthTap
- iCliniq
- Medtronic
- MDLIVE
- Pediatric Associates
- Remedy Connect
- sparkMD (Blueberry Pediatrics)
- ScienceSoft USA
- TytoCare
- Walmart Health Virtual Care
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
8 Premium Insights
10 Market Growth Enablers
11 Market Restraints
12 Market Landscape
13 Component
14 Modality
15 Delivery Mode
16 Application
17 Geography
18 North America
19 Europe
20 APAC
21 Latin America
22 Middle East & Africa
23 Competitive Landscape
24 Key Company Profiles
25 Other Prominent Vendors
26 Report Summary
27 Quantitative Summary
28 Appendix
