Pediatric Telehealth Market Report 2022: Use of Virtual Visit Consultations in Pediatric Treatments Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pediatric Telehealth Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pediatric telehealth market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.40% during 2022-2027.



MARKET OUTLOOK



In pediatric care, using telehealth services is seen as one of the significant steps in recent years. Improving the access and quality of pediatric patients' telehealth platforms is one of the best solutions. All children deserve quality health care regardless of their financial resources, health conditions, and geographical locations. Despite improvement and enhancement over the past decades, severe to moderate disparities are present in the healthcare segment of the pediatric population.

The restrictions in pediatric care, such as geographic maldistribution, & economic factors of primary care pediatricians, limited the availability of children's medical subspecialties. Currently, the pediatric telehealth market platform is a golden solution that provides remote access to deliver pediatric care by stepping out from traditional to advanced technology. Recently the high demand for pediatric telehealth platforms increased mainly in the behavioral health segment. Around 22% of kids aged 3 to 17 suffer from emotional, mental, behavioral, and developmental conditions.



Government Authorities Support To Using Remote Care Platforms Such As Telehealth

In the U.S., the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) announced the availability of around USD 14.2 million from the authority of the American Rescue Plan for the expansion of pediatric mental health care with the help of the integration of telehealth in primary pediatric care to boost the pediatric telehealth market.

from the authority of the American Rescue Plan for the expansion of pediatric mental health care with the help of the integration of telehealth in primary pediatric care to boost the pediatric telehealth market. In 2021, the U.S. Department HHS announced awarding USD 10.7 million in funding from the American Rescue plan (Biden Administration) to integrate pediatric telehealth services. The NCATS authority of the U.S. funds network to enhance pediatric care in the U.S. In 2022, the NCATS was recently awarded to the team of researchers in SPROUT- Supporting Pediatric Research on Outcomes and Utilization of Telehealth with $3.6 million capital funding.

Market Dynamics

Market Growth Enablers

Increasing Government Support & Funding

Shift from Traditional to Hybrid Model

Launch of School-Based Telehealth Programs

Provider Shortages in Pediatrics

Market Restraints

Barriers in Pediatric Telehealth Implementation

Uncertainty Over Regulatory Frameworks & Legal Barriers

Lack of Access to Fixed Internet Services

Market Opportunities & Trends

Pediatric Telehealth Expansion in Response to Covid-19

Telehealth Shifting Toward Platform-As-A-Service (Paas)

Use of Virtual Visit Consultations in Pediatric Treatments

MARKET SEGMENTATION



Segmentation by Component

Service

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by Modality

Real-Time Virtual Health

Remote Patient Monitoring

Store & Forward

Segmentation by Delivery Mode

Web/App-based

On-premise

Segmentation by Application

Respiratory

Cold, Flu & Fever

Gastroenterology

Behavioural Health

Dermatology

Other

Key Vendors

AMD Global Telemedicine

American Well

Koninklijke Philips

KiddieRX

Teladoc Health

Vivify Health

Other Prominent Vendors

Anytime Pediatrics

A&D Company

AT&T

athenahealth

Alpha Medical

CHI Health

Doctor On Demand

edgeMED Healthcare

eVisit

Genome Medical

HealthTap

iCliniq

Medtronic

MDLIVE

Pediatric Associates

Remedy Connect

sparkMD (Blueberry Pediatrics)

ScienceSoft USA

TytoCare

Walmart Health Virtual Care

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction



8 Premium Insights



10 Market Growth Enablers



11 Market Restraints

12 Market Landscape

13 Component

14 Modality



15 Delivery Mode



16 Application



17 Geography



18 North America

19 Europe



20 APAC



21 Latin America



22 Middle East & Africa



23 Competitive Landscape



24 Key Company Profiles



25 Other Prominent Vendors



26 Report Summary



27 Quantitative Summary



28 Appendix





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n7vwhw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets