NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pediatric Vaccines: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028



Summary



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05781580/?utm_source=PRN



Pediatric vaccination rates are set to reach nearly 90% in the combined nine major markets (9MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Canada, and India) by 2028; this represents a high compliance in children at or under age two years receiving the routine vaccinations required by each market.



The average pediatric vaccination rates in the combined 9MM are expected to increase from 86.89% in 2018 to 88.67% in 2028. While average pediatric vaccination rates are a function of the routine immunization requirements for each market, and include different vaccines/vaccine combinations, dosing, and age groups, the data show encouraging trends towards improved vaccine uptake on a global scale.



The major drivers behind this increase are Italy's new law expanding mandatory childhood vaccines from four to 10, as well as the large number of newly adopted vaccines in both Japan and India. In 2018 collectively, European markets had an average vaccination rate of 93%, North American markets followed closely with an average vaccination rate of 83%, and Asian markets had an average vaccination rate of 80%.



While these global rates are promising, there is still room for improvement. Addressing the issue of vaccine hesitancy requires further investigation and analysis into specific social, behavioral, and economic factors that play a role in whether or not an individual gets vaccinated.



In the future, continued efforts should focus on carrying out a targeted, actionable, and effective country-specific approach to overcome vaccine hesitancy, and ultimately increase vaccination rates that show signs of a plateau or decline.



The report "Pediatric Vaccines: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028" provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of pediatric vaccines in the nine major markets (9MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Canada, and India).



Scope

- The Pediatric Vaccines Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of pediatric vaccines in the nine major markets (9MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Canada, and India).

- This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the vaccinated pediatric population segmented by vaccine, dosing, and age in these nine markets. Dosing and age groups included within the forecast were dependent on the specific vaccine, routine immunization requirements in each market, and availability of vaccination data. Across markets, dose- and age-specific vaccination rates were obtained for children ranging from age zero years (0-12 months) to age seven years (85-96 months), and covered the following vaccines/vaccine combinations: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, diphtheria/tetanus/pertussis (DTaP), inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV), oral poliovirus vaccine (OPV), diphtheria/tetanus/IPV (DT-IPV), Haemophilus influenzae Type B (Hib), DTaP/IPV/Hib, Hib/meningitis C, hepatitis A (hep A), hepatitis B (hep B), measles/mumps/rubella (MMR), measles, mumps, rubella, measles/rubella (MR), rotavirus, varicella, and Japanese encephalitis (JE).

- The Pediatric Vaccines epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 9MM.

- The Epidemiology Model is easy to navigate, interactive, and epidemiology-based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.



Reasons to buy

The Pediatric Vaccines Epidemiology series will allow you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global pediatric vaccines market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global pediatric vaccines market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for pediatric vaccine therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

- Understand magnitude of the pediatric vaccines population by vaccine, dose, and age.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05781580/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

