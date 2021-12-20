Pedicle Screw System Market to Increase by USD 212.03 mn from 2020 to 2025| |Monoaxial & Polyaxial Orthopedic Pedicle Screws Segment to be significant for Revenue Generation |17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the pedicle screw system market - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of spine surgeries, growing number of product launches, and strategic business partnerships. However, the high costs associated with spine surgery is hindering market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The pedicle screw system market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth

Company Profiles

The pedicle screw system market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing new products with advanced technologies to compete in the market. The pedicle screw system market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Alphatec Holdings Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Captiva Spine Inc., CarboFix Orthopedics Ltd., Genesys Orthopedic Systems LLC, Globus Medical Inc., HPI Implants, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Few companies with key offerings

Alphatec Holdings Inc. - The company offers pedicle screw system products under the brand name of SingleStep.

B. Braun Melsungen AG - The company offers pedicle screw system products under the brand name Ennovate.

Captiva Spine Inc. - The company offers pedicle screw system products under the brand name TowerLOX-EXT.

CarboFix Orthopedics Ltd. - The company offers pedicle screw system products under the brand name of CarboClear.

Genesys Orthopedic Systems LLC - The company offers pedicle screw system products under the brand name Thoracolumbar.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into monoaxial & polyaxial orthopedic pedicle screws and cannulated orthopedic pedicle screws.

the market is classified into monoaxial & polyaxial orthopedic pedicle screws and cannulated orthopedic pedicle screws. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Pedicle Screw System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.60% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 212.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.10 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphatec Holdings Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Captiva Spine Inc., CarboFix Orthopedics Ltd., Genesys Orthopedic Systems LLC, Globus Medical Inc., HPI Implants, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

