Pedro Alejandro Vijil's New Book El Basurero, Reveals The Impassioned Feelings, Thoughts, And Circumstances Of People Who Have Buried Their True Selves For A Long Time
Jun 25, 2020, 06:00 ET
HOMESTEAD, Florida, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Pedro said this about his book: "One of the things that, for the author of this book, always seemed unfair to him is that only a few have the privilege of being able to share with their modulated voice their sorrows, joys, and hopes—that is, their own history. But what about those who have also suffered but have no voice to tell it? Using the magic stolen from Mother Nature, the author of this book, just as Prometheus did with the fire of the Olympian gods, has given life and voice to every inanimate element that he found sunk in his silence in the kind garbage can. In this way, each of them can now tell with an inexhaustible voices his own story—stories full of heroism, compassion, sacrifice, and stoicism. Between you, reader friend, and the unscrupulous garbage dump, you will find in it (I assure you) only recreation and the inspiration to say as they say in the garbage can, 'Everything will pass!' Everything is diluted in the mirror of time."
Published by Page Publishing, Pedro Alejandro Vijil's new book El Basurero will enlighten readers of the profoundness of life as reflected through the immemorial moments of people that exude with chivalry, love, and sacrifice.
Consumers who wish to be mesmerized and illuminated with the different perspectives that can only come from fervent individuals with stories to proclaim can purchase El Basurero in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.
