Peels Citrus CBD Brand Secures Multimillion Dollar Investment from KarpReilly

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD startup Citrus CBD Industries, Inc. ("Peels"), launches the first nationwide CBD brand made from oranges led by Founder & CEO Chris Hetherington, an 11-year NFL veteran and Yale alumni, announces they have secured a $4mm investment from KarpReilly, LLC. KarpReilly, a Greenwich, CT-based private investment firm, with a diverse portfolio of emerging brands in the consumer sector with notable food, beverage, and natural products including: KeVita, Spindrift, Salt & Straw, LIFEAID, and Wilde, among many others.

CEO Chris Hetherington commented, "We are thrilled to announce the investment from KarpReilly. We believe they are the ideal partner to assist us on our mission to become the #1 trusted CBD brand on the market. They have an impressive track record of scaling consumer brands. With their investment and expertise, we now have greater resources to maximize our vision and empower our growth."

Peels is a groundbreaking Citrus-Derived CBD product line that is created with uniquely pure, nature-identical CBD. Scientifically proven to be molecularly identical to CBD produced by the cannabis plant, Peels CBD offers the same holistic effects, but is produced at a superior quality, safety, and scale. Made from terpenes found in citrus peels, not cannabis or hemp, guarantees zero THC content. It's also guaranteed to be free from toxic impurities.

Peels products, which are unrivaled in purity and taste, check all the boxes for consumers seeking safe, effective, and reliably formulated CBD products. By offering CBD from a non-hemp, non-cannabis source, Peels' goal is to make it easier for consumers to access this compound's amazing benefits.

Hetherington added, "Peels was created to meet the growing consumer demand for CBD without the risks associated with hemp and cannabis CBD products. We believe everyone deserves to feel and perform their best. But the pursuit of doing so should not include risky solutions."

"Peels has an incredibly unique set of products and approachable brand that can help them stand out in a crowded CBD space and navigate the complex regulatory environment," said Drew Skolnik, Principal at KarpReilly. "We are excited to partner with impressive, passionate, and mission-driven founders like Chris and his team."



The Peels management team is comprised of seasoned sales, marketing, operations, and business development executives to take advantage of their unique opportunity in the market.

About Peels: Headquartered in Los Angeles, Peels is a data and science-driven CBD company delivering better-for-you CBD wellness products. A company that is committed to their philosophy of innovation and passion for improving the lives of consumers. For more information, please visit www.getpeels.com.

About KarpReilly: KarpReilly, LLC is a private investment firm, founded by Allan Karp and Chris Reilly, whose primary mission is to partner with premier small to mid-size growth companies and help them achieve their long-term vision. KarpReilly currently manages funds and affiliates with capital commitments in excess of $500 million. Over the past 15 years, the principals of KarpReilly have invested in, sat on the boards of, and nurtured over 40 growth companies. For more information, please visit www.karpreilly.com.

