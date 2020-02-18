PEEPS® Debuts Seven Tasty New Treats This Easter

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PEEPS®, the number one non-chocolate Easter candy brand[*], is debuting new and delicious confections sure to excite fans who include candy in their Easter baskets and holiday traditions. The quintessential Easter candy brand continues to expand its lineup of trending food and merchandise products, encouraging fans to express their PEEPSONALITY® while celebrating the Spring season with loved ones.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8685151-peeps-seven-new-easter-treats/

How PEEPS® are made - a sneak "PEEP" into the Bethlehem, PA factory and manufacturing process, with Brand Manager Caitlin Servian Classic PEEPS® Chicks and Bunnies are debuting bright and colorful new packaging, featuring tiny Chick and Bunny shapes in the design Seven new PEEPS® products for Easter 2020 Limited-edition PEEPS® Marshmallow Flavored Cereal with Marshmallows from Kellogg’s is back by popular demand International Delight is hatching PEEPS® Flavored Creamer for the second year in a row The PEEPS® Piñata Cake is one of many tasty PEEPS® Duncan Hines recipe collaborations coming this Spring

"The PEEPS® Brand has become an icon in American pop culture, with its instantly recognizable colors, shapes and flavors holding a special place in the hearts of many for nearly seven decades. We take pride in seeing that parents who were given PEEPS® in their Easter baskets as kids are now passing those traditions on to their own family," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS®. "We strive to meet the perfect balance of history and innovation by continuing to offer our classic PEEPS® Chicks and Bunnies, while also bringing new and exciting products to our fans."

To expand its presence beyond candy offerings, PEEPS® continues to partner with like-minded brands to bring fun and unique products to fans each year. Back by popular demand, PEEPS® has teamed up for the second year with Kellogg's and International Delight® to offer both a marshmallow flavored cereal and coffee creamer this Spring. The PEEPS® Marshmallow Flavored Cereal with Marshmallows from Kellogg's is now better than ever with new yellow PEEPS® Chick and pink and blue PEEPS® Bunny shaped marshmallows. International Delight® and PEEPS® are also introducing new PEEPS® Flavored Creamer Singles at convenience store coffee stations, while the standard creamer bottle will once again be available in the dairy aisle at retailers nationwide.

New this year, PEEPS® will be teaming up with founder of Milk Bar, Christina Tosi to create several recipes incorporating sweet PEEPS® treats. Additionally, the PEEPS® Brand is joining forces with the baked-good experts at Duncan Hines® to create even more Easter-inspired creations.

Classic PEEPS® Marshmallow products are debuting a great new look for Easter 2020. The bright and colorful packaging was updated and now includes tiny Chick and Bunny shapes in the design that will add even more sweetness to store shelves. Take a "PEEP" at the other new PEEPS® products below:

National PEEPS® Marshmallow flavors:

PEEPS® Chocolate Pudding Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies



PEEPS® Root Beer Float Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Exclusive PEEPS® Marshmallow products for select retailers:

PEEPS® Froot Loops™ Flavored Pop – available only at Target and Walmart



PEEPS® HOT TAMALES® Fierce Cinnamon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks – available only at the Kroger Family of Stores



PEEPS® Delights™ Raspberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Crème Flavored Fudge – available only at Target



PEEPS® Individually Wrapped Marshmallow Chicks for Egg Hunt – available only at Walmart

New PEEPS® candy forms:

PEEPS® Flavored Jelly Beans

National food and merchandise partners:

INTERNATIONAL DELIGHT® PEEPS® Flavored Coffee Creamer



Kellogg's PEEPS® Marshmallow Flavored Cereal with Marshmallows



PEZ



Lofthouse Cookies



Flix Candy



Sunny Sky Products



Frankford Candy



FUNKO POP!

Marshmallow lovers should also keep an eye out for an exciting announcement from the PEEPS® Brand on March 3 – PEEPS® is hopping into the fashion scene with a global leader in innovative apparel.

While eating PEEPS® is the primary reason consumers purchase the brand, almost one third of fans purchase PEEPS® with a different purpose in mind[**], including using them in recipes, crafts, dioramas, science experiments and gaming activities. Regardless of how they are used, the PEEPS® Brand is encouraging fans to express their #PEEPSONALITY on social media this Spring while tagging @PEEPSBrand.

PEEPS® fans can visit www.peepsbrand.com to find additional delicious recipes and fun craft ideas for this Easter season. To purchase PEEPS® Candy and merchandise, fans can shop online at www.peepsandcompany.com and follow @PEEPSBrand across social channels.

To download high-res product images, click here.

* IRI Market Advantage Easter 2019 (11 WE 04/28/19), Total Multi-Outlet; Includes Non-Seasonal Jelly Beans

** PEEPS® 2019 Insights Study, May 2019

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned company that has grown into the 10th largest candy company in the U.S. [*] Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy-making and retail store in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived in spite of the economic depression of the 1930s and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA, which is still home to their iconic candy brands. All Just Born candies are proudly made in the U.S.A. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com (and see the breadth of candy and high-quality branded items at www.peepsandcompany.com) Follow us: facebook.com/JustBornInc, twitter.com/JustBornInc.

* IRI Market Advantage, Total US MULO + Convenience, Latest 52 Weeks Ending 12/29/2019

SOURCE PEEPS® Brand

Related Links

http://www.peepsbrand.com

