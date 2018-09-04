Peer Ledger Announces General Availability of MIMOSI SaaS Platform for Responsible Sourcing

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Peer Ledger is announcing the expanding adoption of our MIMOSI SaaS platform for responsible sourcing. Peer Ledger specializes in the use of blockchain technology to help companies increase trust in their governance of economic, environmental and social factors (EESG) in their supply chain operations. As Chief Executive Officer of Peer Ledger, Dawn Jutla, explains, "Consumers' desire for responsibly sourced goods is a major trend that progressive companies are addressing today to acquire and retain customers, and to increase brand loyalty."

The platform is now generally available for use by all industries after two years of extensive development and testing with leading industry, sustainability and supply chain professionals. As eight out of 10 consumer goods companies do not know whether they have conflict minerals in their supply chains, MIMOSI is a key tool for companies to ensure their materials are responsibly sourced.

Our immediate focus is in the supply of gold and other precious metals from mine to retail, where today we provide brands, banks, mints, jewelers, automotive and aerospace manufacturers, refiners, mining companies and artisans, associations and governments a comprehensive and inclusive solution for optimal management of global supply chain risks.

PAMP, a leading global bullion brand and a trusted refiner and fabricator of precious metals, has integrated the MIMOSI Responsible Sourcing APIs and augmented its precious metals trading technologies with blockchain, thereby adding a blockchain model and heightened trust for responsible sourcing in the backend of its business.

Peer Ledger's MIMOSI Blockchain enables auditors and regulators to verify responsible sourcing practices more cost-effectively and intuitively while increasing the integrity of the data. Moreover, PAMP's customers will be able to securely obtain both provenance and authentication information by simply scanning a precious metal product with its innovative VERISCAN® iPhone app.

Together, Peer Ledger and PAMP's user-friendly technologies will effectively ensure that precious metal supply chains are free of counterfeit materials, as well as enable stakeholders to know the provenance of precious metals at each step of the supply chain.

Our second priority target market is the food Industry (farms, ingredient suppliers, processors, manufacturers, wholesalers, grocery retailers), which we expect will benefit greatly from using MIMOSI to prevent food fraud, increase safety and prove quality. For companies in the food industry, MIMOSI provides internal business unit-level tracking as well as inter-company tracking, providing highly granular tracing and ecosystem mapping. Consumers may obtain food quality information instantly from MIMOSI-participant companies.

Available today, the MIMOSI Blockchain SaaS for Responsible Sourcing enables clients from every industry undertaking responsible sourcing to get a single source of truth for provenance information. Companies obtain sophisticated traces of tracked items spanning multiple companies instantly, specifically supporting the following business functionalities:

Preventing Materials Fraud : Dilution and misrepresentation are two of the most common methods of mineral, food or any materials fraud. MIMOSI's provenance-keeping, physically tagged (e.g., IoT sensor, NFC, RFID, barcodes, QRcodes) trace transactions – such as registration, shipping, change of custody and/or ownership, and transformation transactions – and mass-balancing functionality detect and prevent fake materials from being introduced in a supply chain.

: Dilution and misrepresentation are two of the most common methods of mineral, food or any materials fraud. MIMOSI's provenance-keeping, physically tagged (e.g., IoT sensor, NFC, RFID, barcodes, QRcodes) trace transactions – such as registration, shipping, change of custody and/or ownership, and transformation transactions – and mass-balancing functionality detect and prevent fake materials from being introduced in a supply chain. Traces for Ensuring Safety: Although safety is aided by removing materials fraud, MIMOSI also provides the ability to rapidly trace forward and backward in four (4) different ways across supply chain entities. Such speedy tracing when transparency is needed implies that recall management can happen much faster than currently possible (within minutes or hours versus days). Stakeholders for alerting may be instantly identified. An unsafe item can be traced back to let stakeholders know every supplier who has touched it, where it has been mixed with other products, where it has been disseminated and from where it originally came. Faster recalls will save lives.

Although safety is aided by removing materials fraud, MIMOSI also provides the ability to rapidly trace forward and backward in four (4) different ways across supply chain entities. Such implies that recall management can happen much faster than currently possible (within minutes or hours versus days). Stakeholders for alerting may be instantly identified. An unsafe item can be traced back to let stakeholders know every supplier who has touched it, where it has been mixed with other products, where it has been disseminated and from where it originally came. Faster recalls will save lives. Immutable Quality Attributes : Items' quality attributes such as descriptive characteristics (e.g., assay, firmness), remaining shelf life, time-since-produced or harvested, dwell-time and freshness anywhere in a supply chain may be recorded, calculated and/or dashboarded from MIMOSI's track-and-trace transactions. Known, trusted quality benefits consumers and businesses alike.

: Items' quality attributes such as descriptive characteristics (e.g., assay, firmness), remaining shelf life, time-since-produced or harvested, dwell-time and freshness anywhere in a supply chain may be recorded, calculated and/or dashboarded from MIMOSI's track-and-trace transactions. Known, trusted quality benefits consumers and businesses alike. Proofs of Origin and Genuineness : Brands, their suppliers and manufacturers, and their customers can prove and trust the origin and genuineness of their product with MIMOSI.

: Brands, their suppliers and manufacturers, and their customers can prove and trust the origin and genuineness of their product with MIMOSI. Proofs of Workers' Conditions and Environmental Treatments : MIMOSI can be used to record evidence of working hours, emergency preparedness policies, abuse-free workplace policies and more. It may also be used to record environmental treatments. Participation enables companies to reach international benchmarks and continually improve workers' lives transparently.

: MIMOSI can be used to record evidence of working hours, emergency preparedness policies, abuse-free workplace policies and more. It may also be used to record environmental treatments. Participation enables companies to reach international benchmarks and continually improve workers' lives transparently. Preventing Documents Fraud : MIMOSI enables our supply chain customers to make any of their business documents immutable. Association can be done in related workflows with MIMOSI's flexible user-defined business transactions, thereby reducing business documents fraud. In countries with high levels of fraudulent activity, this feature acts as a valuable risk control.

: MIMOSI enables our supply chain customers to make any of their business documents immutable. Association can be done in related workflows with MIMOSI's flexible user-defined business transactions, thereby reducing business documents fraud. In countries with high levels of fraudulent activity, this feature acts as a valuable risk control. Support of Data Interoperability Standards across Industries : MIMOSI supports GS1 standards for the food industry and LBMA/RMI emerging data standards for the minerals industry. Because of a highly flexible data and architectural design, MIMOSI is easily extended to support any interoperability standard for any industry wishing to do track-and-trace.

: MIMOSI supports GS1 standards for the food industry and LBMA/RMI emerging data standards for the minerals industry. Because of a highly flexible data and architectural design, MIMOSI is easily extended to support any interoperability standard for any industry wishing to do track-and-trace. Confidentiality Settings and User-Defined Roles: MIMOSI enables companies to (1) keep their identity private from all but their one-up-and-down while still providing tracing and provenance information to all sub-tiers; and (2) define user roles and set access control permissions to users easily and flexibly.

MIMOSI runs as private and permissioned distributed ledgers on Hyperledger Fabric, an open source blockchain framework. Hosted on Amazon Web Services, enterprise-class scalability, reliability and security are assured.

Subscribers may select from four MIMOSI software-as-a-service options with a pay-per-use pricing model. Our pricing model enables companies to add responsible sourcing to their platforms according to how many items they choose to track-and-trace. Companies may subscribe to lower tiers and upgrade as their usage increases. Pricing tiers and subscription sign-up are available here.

About Peer Ledger Inc.

Peer Ledger was founded in 2016 with a clear purpose: use cutting-edge blockchain technology to help companies collaborate to raise the quality of human life, improve environmental performance and significantly reduce key risks, such as materials' counterfeiting and safety, in their supply chains. Peer Ledger's MIMOSI Blockchain application enables companies to implement responsible sourcing, increase trust in the safety of goods and services and allow industries to recover significant loss of revenue due to counterfeiting. Peer Ledger's Identity Bridge product enables easy onboarding and high-assurance identity maintenance of employees, customers, partners and regulators onto blockchain applications.

